Misano Q2: Martin on pole, Pedrosa fifth

With a fabulous time, Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin prevailed over the brave Italians Bezzecchi and Bagnaia in the battle for pole for the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini".

The first benchmark time in the decisive second qualifying session was set by local hero Marco Bezzecchi with a 1'31.027". On the next flying lap, however, his Pramac-Ducati brand colleague Jorge Martin snatched first place from him with a 1:30.832 min and the all-time lap record at the Misano World Circuit, which "Bez" himself had only set on Friday afternoon with his best time in qualifying.

In the second run, Martin added a sensational 1:30.390 min on top and clearly distanced the assembled competition. Bezzecchi secured second place on the grid, 0.397s behind, and the still limping World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia - after an absolute best time in the second sector - also made it onto the front row in third place at the VR46 home track.

Sandwiched between Aprilia factory riders Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró, Red Bull KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa thrilled the crowd with another second-row start in fifth on his second wildcard appearance of the season.

MotoGP results Q2, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.390 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.397 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.436

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.526

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.633

6th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.692

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.713

8th Marini, Ducati, + 0.820

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.833

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.887

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.888

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.951