Misano: Sprint win for Martin, Pedrosa fourth

Three Ducati riders - Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia - were cheering in Misano on Saturday afternoon, but there was also applause outside the Red Bull-KTM pit. Stefan Bradl dropped back to 22nd place after a penalty.

Pole-setter Jorge Martin had already blown up the Italian party of VR46 pupils with a fabulous time in qualifying. In the 13-lap sprint, the Pramac Ducati rider followed up with a start-finish triumph, local hero Marco Bezzecchi from Rossi's Mooney VR46 team was no longer within striking distance.

The battle for third place was exciting: KTM-Edeltester Dani Pedrosa put the brave World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia under pressure until the very end.

Stefan Bradl secured 15th place on the grid in his wildcard appearance in HRC colours and crossed the finish line in 20th place in the sprint. However, he received a 3-second penalty for repeatedly exceeding the "track limits", which dropped him back to 22nd place.

This is how the sprint went:

Start: Martin takes the lead ahead of Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Pedrosa and Viñales. Bradl 16th, problems for Morbidelli, who only gets away last.



2nd lap: Martin is already a second away. Bagnaia goes wide in turn 10, Bezzecchi is past and new second. Brad Binder is on the move, after Marc Márquez he also catches Marini and Aleix Espargaró and is sixth.



Lap 3: Bezzecchi overtakes Bagnaia and moves up to the leader Martin with the fastest lap. Viñales (5th) can't keep up with the top-4, Binder tries a manoeuvre but is still hanging behind the Aprilia rider.



Lap 4: Bagnaia (3rd) has to move back, Pedrosa is following only about half a second behind.



Lap 5: Binder tries again in the fight for 5th place, but can't hold the line and Viñales counters. Marini (7th) also goes with him, Aleix Espargaró is struggling behind.



Lap 6: At the top there is a gap of 0.6 sec between Martin and Bezzecchi. Behind them there is a gap of more than two seconds to Bagnaia, who is able to keep Pedrosa at bay. Binder finds a way past Viñales, but is separated from Pedrosa by 1.2 sec.



Lap 7: Alex Márquez pushes his brother Marc out of the top 9 and into the points.



Lap 8: The gap between Martin and Bez remains constant at around 0.6 sec. But behind them Pedrosa is close to Bagnaia!



9th lap: Bagnaia reacts with a personal fastest lap.



10th lap: Preliminary decision for the sprint win? Bezzecchi goes wide, his gap to Martin grows to 0.9 sec.



11th lap: The fight for 3rd place is getting exciting, Bagnaia goes wide once, but can still keep ahead of Pedrosa.



Lap 12: Martin has a good second advantage over Bezzecchi. Bagnaia has to watch out for two KTMs, Binder is also on them.



Last lap: Martin wins ahead of Bezzecchi, Bagnaia secures 3rd place ahead of Pedrosa and Binder.

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 14.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 16.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 20.672

23rd Mir, Honda, + 32,955



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.