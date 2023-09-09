Brad Binder (KTM/5th): "Dani rides impressively".

Brad Binder was only in tenth position on the first lap, but then charged boldly forward, and after the second lap was already in sixth place behind Martin, Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Pedrosa and Viñales. On the fifth lap he moved ahead of Viñales for the first time, and from the sixth lap onwards he was circling the track in 5th place and then edging ever closer to Pedrosa. But the attack for fourth or third place failed, instead the South African extended his lead over World Championship fifth-placed Aleix Espargaró again.

"I had the worst start of my life, I then got stuck in turns 1 and 2," the Red Bull KTM factory rider described. "Then again in Turn 4, which was not a picture-perfect first lap. After that I had no choice but to just push and be aggressive. I had a pretty good pace; I got going well and was able to overtake the guys on the outside. It all worked well, I was quite happy when I finally got rolling properly. But I got myself into too much work in those botched first two laps."

How did Binder experience the final laps as he moved closer and closer to Bagnaia and third place with Dani Pedrosa? "I can tell you Dani brakes quite late, I can always tell from his data. Nevertheless, I tried to prepare an overtaking manoeuvre on the last lap. But his bike shook badly at the end of the back straight and I had to brake hard to avoid crashing into his rear. I lost a few metres again and any chance of passing him anywhere. Dani, this guy is incredible. When you watch him, it looks like he's riding at 80 per cent. He's really impressive."

"I was riding in the slipstream of a group all the time in the first two laps. That made my front tyre pressure go up," Brad Binder reported. "Then the front wheel locked up several times under braking. Maverick was riding a bit erratically. Sometimes he braked very late, other times he braked a bit early and then released the brake. Once he surprised me, he took a corner much tighter than usual. I almost rear-ended him and then had to overtake him on the inside, which was a bit tricky. I lost way too much time behind him. When I fight him again tomorrow, I have to make sure that the first attack sits and he can't catch me again."

MotoGP sprint results, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.