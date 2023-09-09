Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/2nd): "Just wanted to survive".

For Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi, the MotoGP sprint on Saturday in Misano was a real challenge, as the injury to his left hand clearly caused him problems. Second place was the reward for the exertions.

In qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix on Saturday, Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing) earned second place on the grid behind Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) for the MotoGP sprint in the afternoon and the Grand Prix on Sunday. With the Ducati rider having suffered an injury to his left hand after the starting crash in Barcelona last week, it was clear that the races would not be easy.

But the 24-year-old defied the growing pain in the sprint at the Misano World Circuit on Saturday and finished the race in second place - 1.445 seconds behind brand colleague Jorge Martin. Not everything went smoothly in the process. "At the start, the start device didn't work correctly. I drove the first three corners with an activated device, the front remained dipped. That's why I lost a lot," reported "Bez" after the race.

"At the beginning I felt great. I don't know if it was the adrenaline from the start or the painkiller, but the feeling was awesome," the Italian continued. "I was able to catch up with Jorge but then I started to get some pain, especially in the direction changes."

The Ducati rider added: "In sector 1 I made a few mistakes and hour after hour I lost some time. I had some good laps, in others I made mistakes because I ran out of power in the change from left to right."

"In the last three laps I suffered a lot because I was in a lot of pain," the World Championship bronze medallist pointed out. "I kept an eye on my pit board because in the end it was just about securing second place and not making any mistakes. Before the race, my strategy was to just give it my all while I could. Then I just wanted to survive."

Looking ahead to Sunday's 27-lap race, Bezzecchi is not panicking. "With the medium rear tyre, the bike is usually a bit softer and more loving. I hope that will help me. In practice I had less problems with pain with this tyre. However, it is the third day I will be out with the injury, so I don't know for sure," said the VR46 Academy rider. "I have already prepared myself that I will have problems. I don't expect to be comfortable in the race."

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.