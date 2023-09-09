Dani Pedrosa (KTM/4th): Was he too nice to Bagnaia?

Red Bull-KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa (37) exceeded all expectations with 4th place in the sprint on Saturday in Misano. "You were too nice to Pecco," laughed Jack Miller when he met Dani afterwards.

When Jack Miller had finished his media debrief after the sprint race in Misano and left the Red Bull Energy Station to leave on his scooter, Dani Pedrosa ran into him. "Dani, you were way too nice to Pecco. You wouldn't have been so nice to me," the Australian said with a laugh, patting the little Spaniard appreciatively on the shoulder. "Then Miller added: "Promise me you won't be so nice to Pecco tomorrow."

The Misano fourth-placed rider was then inundated with questions from the journalists, as it is not every day that a 37-year-old test rider takes on a world champion like Pecco Bagnaia and fights for a podium finish.

"Overall I'm very happy," summed up Dani Pedrosa, who had already surprised everyone in Jerez by finishing 6th and 7th. "The race went very well. I am happy with the performance. Already the start went very well for me this time, better than in Jerez. In the first few corners I maintained my position well. I was able to get into a good position, but I was surprised at the beginning by the pace of Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi. They were very strong in the first few laps. After a few laps I tried to pick up a pace. I managed to close the gap to Pecco. But afterwards I didn't find a gap to overtake, although my pace was better than his. I didn't find a place where I could have moved up to third. I really went all out because the podium was very tempting," Dani laughed.

"But overtaking is maybe a weakness of mine at the moment," he added. "Overall, I can still be satisfied because I did a lot of laps behind Pecco. So I could study his style and learn how he uses the advantages of his bike and how it works, even though he wasn't in the best shape physically after the Barcelona accident."

"With Pecco reducing my pace, Binder was able to catch up to us. i'm happy because my bike worked well, we gained valuable information," noted Pedrosa, who used a new carbon chassis for KTM.

Does Dani have confidence in a podium finish on Sunday? "I can't say. Normally I always felt better with the medium rear tyre than with the soft compound. But I saw today how fast Martin went at the start; the first laps will be a key to success tomorrow."

How does Dani explain his outstanding performance? He didn't want to answer this question in the sign of his modesty.

But we know: before the Marc Márquez era, Dani was part of the big four together with Rossi, Lorenzo and Stoner. His natural talent and colouring skills are undisputed.

"I mean, the team is doing a great job. The bike has been running well. KTM is making a huge effort, the whole team is running a great support. That's why we are achieving very good results."

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.