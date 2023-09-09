Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati/3rd): "We are superheroes".

When Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia limped into the Ducati hospitality for his press round, he was greeted with spontaneous applause. Physically, the world champion is visibly struggling this weekend, which made his third place in the 13-lap sprint, in which sensational wildcard rider Dani Pedrosa (37) put him under pressure until the last lap, all the more remarkable.

"I feel pretty bad at the moment, I'm tired and I need to recover a bit first. But we expected that," admitted the 26-year-old Italian, who had also ducked into the truck for a therapy session immediately after the medals were awarded. "The soft rear tyre certainly didn't make the race easier because it makes the bike more nervous and it moves more. I also can't use my legs the way I normally do. I feel like I'm only riding with my arms. But I am lucky that we are physically well trained. Fortunately, I don't suffer from arm-pump either."

Given the previous history, the World Championship leader could live well with 3rd place, even if his first chaser Jorge Martin won. "I'm happy with the result considering where we were six days ago. I'm proud of what we achieved," Bagnaia summed up. "We managed to lose only five points instead of twelve. That's already a great result. I didn't expect to come back and be on the podium in the first race."

If someone had told the five-time season winner on Monday after the horror crash in Barcelona that he would have finished third in qualifying and sprinting at Misano on Saturday, would he have signed it? "I wouldn't have been happy, but I would have accepted it. That's how I'm made," was Bagnaias' honest answer. "But it's not so much the result itself, but how we achieved it - that makes me proud."

Marco Bezzecchi, also involved in a violent accident at the Catalunya GP, finished 2nd with a sprained thumb. Asked about his VR46 mate, Pecco held firm: "We are heroes, that's the truth, we are superheroes. And I think that sometimes you have to keep that in mind," Bagnaia also sent a message between the lines to the critical voices that keep hitting him, especially on social networks, also from his Italian compatriots.

On his plan for Sunday's 27-lap race, last year's winner announced: "The main thing will be to increase the dose of painkillers so that I can just concentrate more on riding without having to think about how to support my foot. In the sprint, I had trouble with my knee in the first two or three laps because maybe I wasn't properly warmed up yet. On the right side, I struggle when I'm leaning. It took me a few laps, but after that the pace was quite good."

A top five result remains the target in the GP race. Improving on the sprint placing would be difficult, Bagnaia said. Nevertheless, "It will be different tomorrow for sure. I can be more competitive tomorrow because we will ride with a tyre that I can handle better. Let's see, Jorge has the advantage in every way at the moment. He is very fast, very consistent, manages well - and he is not injured. So he's at a higher level and it won't be easy to beat him."

MotoGP Sprint results, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.