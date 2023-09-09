Jorge Martin (1st): "Best weekend of the season".

For Ducati, the MotoGP sprint in Misano on Saturday was once again a complete success. Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi took 3rd and 2nd place, but the big triumph went to Jorge Martin from the Pramac team.

Jorge Martin had expected a difficult weekend before the San Marino Grand Prix, as last year he was unable to take home any victories at the Misano World Circuit. This year things are different: On Saturday, the Spaniard celebrated pole position on his Ducati, including a new all-time lap record, and then victory in the 13-lap sprint race.

"When I saw Marco making up three tenths per lap, I was worried, but then he also lost ground again. I tried to keep my rhythm, wanted to be on the limit and that paid off in the end," Martin then summed up in the evening interview. "I am very happy with the victory in Italy, I had expected a difficult weekend."

Immediately afterwards, he also explained why the journey to the Adriatic caused him such concern. "Two years ago I was very successful in Misano because I was third when I crashed. Last year I had problems, but I would say it was because of the bike. I came to this track thinking I would have a lot of problems, but so far it has been the best weekend of the season," said the 25-year-old. "A different engine makes a big difference with the bike. The fact that I was inconsistent last year and had a lot of problems was 100 per cent not me, because I am still the same. The bike suits me much better in 2023 and allows me to do things my way."

Does Martin think the pain of Bezzecchi and Bagnaia helped him to this victory? "No, I don't think so. Of course they are hurting, but it won't have limited them that much. We broke the lap record, which speaks for our pace," said the Ducati rider. He then added: "I have a lot of confidence on the left side. I noticed that after the first lap because I could make a big difference in the left-hand corners."

Asked about the aerodynamics issue, the World Championship runner-up confirmed that he had recently tired of playing the guinea pig. "We have had the fairing since Silverstone because I said I didn't want to try another one, just to continue with the same material. With the current version I feel more weight at the front, that helps me in the fast corners," Martin pointed out. "I have the same bike as Pecco, which is also good from a mental point of view, because then the material doesn't make the difference."

The gap to Francesco Bagnaia is now 45 points, Martin is second in the World Championship. Does that matter to the Spaniard? "I'm not in a factory team, so for me it's not primarily about the championship," he replied promptly. "Of course I would like to win the title if I get the chance, but we don't look at the points. My goal is to win races and deliver in the best possible way."

"We are currently a bit faster than the other brands and I hope we can pull away again on Sunday and fight for the podium," he added in conclusion, looking ahead to Sunday's GP. "Binder was fast in the race but he was four seconds behind me, I think it will be difficult for him to improve three or four tenths per lap."

MotoGP Sprint results, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.