Stefan Bradl (Honda): New bike, first progress

Stefan Bradl would have been second best Honda rider again in the Misano sprint without the 3-sec penalty. But he was not satisfied with his performance, although the new chassis obviously has potential.

Stefan Bradl (33), like his colleagues Mir, Augusto Fernández, Pol Espargaró and Morbidelli, received a long-lap penalty for track-limit offences. However, he did not reel it off and therefore had 3 sec added to his riding time, which dropped him from 20th to 22nd place. The aforementioned offenders also got 3 secs added to their time, Zarco was moved back one place for going over the track limits on the last lap.

Bradl showed up first in 15th place on the first lap, so he held his starting position. "But that only lasted until about the first corner. Then I was already 16th. In retrospect I have to say it wasn't a good race from my side, I have to admit that honestly, because I was a bit cramped and as a result I made too many mistakes. In addition, the new bike behaved a bit differently than usual. It was the first time I started a race with the new chassis. I only tested it for one and a half days in Motegi and one and a half days here. I had to pay a bit of a price for that. I didn't ride as cleanly and precisely and I didn't hit the line as cleanly as usual. That happened because I was cramped and because the bike behaved differently. We have new material, but it is a process that will take a while. Maybe I was cramped because I have only contested three Grand Prix so far this year."

"In a case like this, before the start you sometimes think to yourself, this is going to be a brutally tough race. Because with the Honda we all struggle anyway. With the Honda, you can't take two laps in between to catch your breath. You don't have a pace that you can manage well. You are always under so much stress with this bike and you are so tense because you are always afraid of making mistakes. It takes so much energy away from you unnecessarily, which you could use much better for something else."

Because of the unpredictable and unexpected front wheel slides, the Honda riders always have to be on their guard - and expect crashes.

Joan Mir, MotoGP world champion three years ago on the Suzuki, is now completely demoralised because of this. He lost no less than 32.955 seconds to winner Jorge Martin in 13 laps - and finished 22nd and penultimate on the Repsol Honda.

"In a race you don't ride at 100 per cent from A to Z, but like Honda we are always like 95 per cent. The other teams ride at 85 per cent at the beginning of the race and then manage the tyres and their situation. We can't do that. Not even with the new bike, because we don't have much experience with it yet. We have a different frame, a different seating position, new aerodynamics at the rear. This bike is a step forward. On a single lap it was not so bad, I think. But I also got a good move in Qualifying-1, so it fitted and I was able to pull away from 15th on the grid," added Bradl.

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.