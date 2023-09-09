Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia): "P8 looks like shit!"

Aleix Espargaró (34) struggled unobtrusively to P8 in the Misano Adriatico MotoGP sprint on Saturday after his violent crash including whiplash on Friday. In the end, the Barcelona dominator was just under eight seconds off winner and mate Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati).

"It wasn't too bad today," Aleix notes. "I had a sneaky crash on Friday, I haven't crashed as hard as I did on Friday for a long time. I had whiplash and therefore pain in my neck, I didn't have the best night. In the morning I was very slow in the third practice. Afterwards I put the bike in sixth place. That was good."

"Eighth place might look like shit," admits Aleix. "But when you see how close I was to the third step of the podium and Pecco, it actually makes me quite happy on a difficult track. All in all, and after the problems, I'm happy with Saturday. I was fighting with Maverick. I think my physical condition will not be an excuse on Sunday either. I want to rest as well as I can, as well as the home race of Aprilia will allow me to."

The Spaniard's outlook for Sunday: "We will put a little less load on the front with the medium tyre. On a rather slow track with a lot of stop-and-go and good grip, it's difficult for us."

The elder of the Espargaró brothers analyses: "It's difficult on such a track with a lot of grip - it's exactly the opposite of Barcelona. It's one of Maverick's favourite tracks, but even there it's troublesome to be closer. We hope to be a bit closer on Sunday. We have to take the maximum points. To fight against KTM and Ducati is very difficult here."

"We have a bit less weight than the other bikes at the rear, which then changes the balance immediately when there is good grip on the track. And we still don't have the torque like KTM and Ducati. When the electronics intervene, we look quite good. But when the opponents put all their power on the track, it becomes difficult for us. Today was definitely tough for us. It was impossible to follow Binder and Dani. We lost a lot of ground in acceleration."

Espargaró knows, "It might look like we are far away from the outside. It's just not our best track here - I still had the guys right in front of me. But MotoGP is like that nowadays, you can't win every weekend. Cheer up and I hope we can find something to balance the bike better."

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.