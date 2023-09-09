Marc Márquez (Honda/10th): "I have to be smart".

Marc Márquez finished tenth in the sprint on Saturday without scoring any points after his brother Alex, of all people, had pushed him out of the top nine on the Gresini-Ducati. After his tenth place, the Honda factory rider nevertheless stated: "The race today was not bad overall. We were closer than in Montmeló. The problem is the way... As you saw, yesterday I was in the range of all the other Honda riders because I just rode in a smooth way and tried to understand the limit. Today I added that extra, but it's very demanding on the physical side."

"Over the full distance it will be very difficult to push every lap. But it's true that on one lap - like in qualifying - it was okay," the eight-time world champion referred to his ninth place on the grid.

In his current situation, Marc Márquez has to take a tactical approach to the races. "In the sprint I didn't have the pace to follow the top guys in the first laps," he admitted. "Then my brother Alex caught up with me and I saw that it wasn't just him, but other riders as well. I know from the practice sessions that he had the better pace. So I let him pass and then used him afterwards to open up a gap to the others."

The low 1:32s that the 30-year-old superstar managed in the process, however, did not match his actual race pace. "I did two or three laps like in qualifying mode, I gave it my all and pushed on the brakes. But my real pace is between 1'32.4 and 1'32.6 min. The other laps were like qualifying laps, but I can't ride like that on Sunday," Marc Márquez underlined. "If you do five or six laps like in qualifying, you are destroyed. That's normal. On Sunday I have to be more consistent, even if I'm a bit slower then."

"I have to be smart," the 59-time MotoGP winner held. "So today, every rider who was faster and overtook me, I used the slipstream to get an advantage on the others. I didn't get involved in any duels. For example, at the beginning of the race there was Binder, Viñales, Quartararo - it was a big fight, but I didn't get involved. I just tried to find my pace because I know I don't have the pace to fight with them. I just have to use it to get away from the others and be more relaxed at the end."

Second best Honda rider this weekend is regular test rider Stefan Bradl with some updates on the bike (though a penalty for "track limits" offence threw him back in the sprint). His data is of no use to Márquez, however.

"This weekend we can't compare the data with Stefan, that's what the Japanese Honda staff decided," explained the Repsol Honda factory rider. "I hope maybe on Monday we can compare them. But yes, his qualifying wasn't bad, but at race distance he struggled more. The character of the bike seems to be very similar at the end - and especially the way you come up with a lap time. If you look, he was looking for a slipstream in qualifying."

Marc is also known to always look for a fast rider in front. The RC213V would leave him no other choice. "We need to understand why the bike changes a lot behind others. Normally you are faster on the MotoGP bike alone than behind another rider. For some reason, though, with this bike and even with last year's, it's crucial to follow someone."

The fact that his future is making a lot of headlines this weekend does not bother Marc Márquez, according to his own statements. "It's not a distraction for me, it's part of the job and on Thursday I even fuelled the speculation," he smirked. "I enjoy it, but at 30 I'm also focused on the track, with my team, trying to do the best I can. We also have an important test coming up on Monday. But yeah, it's part of the job and it's okay."

MotoGP Sprint results, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.