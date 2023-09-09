Viñales (Aprilia/6th): Chattering rear wheel

After being the fourth fastest rider in qualifying, Viñales experienced a nasty surprise in the sprint race: with the soft rear tyre, chattering occurred at the rear, a stamping of the rear wheel that leads to a loss of grip, and the Spaniard also reported unstable handling. "The bike was not fast enough to keep up with the front," the Aprilia factory rider sobered. "Under these circumstances we have to be satisfied with the four World Championship points from the sprint race."

"It's absolutely strange that I didn't have this chattering in the free practice sessions, it only appeared sporadically for the first time in qualifying," Viñales describes a nasty whim of the motorbike technology. "Now we have to evaluate the data, get to the bottom of it and fix the fault."

In general, he sees the Ducati at an advantage on the Misano track: "The track here has good grip, and on tracks like this we have more problems than the others. Especially in the qualifying sessions, the Ducatis can convert the good grip much better into low lap times. We need to find out why that is."

Viñales remains optimistic for Sunday's main race: "The main race is a completely different story to the sprint. In the sprint you can attack fully without worrying about tyre wear and fuel consumption. You can't do that in a full-distance race."

"I'm not going to let myself go crazy now. In the main race I will ride the medium rear tyre, my favourite tyre for the Aprilia. With that we won't have the chattering problem and the bike will be more stable with it," Viñales enthused. "Since I was able to set 1:31 times in the sprint even with all the problems, I'm sure I can keep up with the fastest riders in the main race and fight for the win."

Asked about his sometimes mediocre starts, Viñales has an answer ready: "If I want to fight for the win, I have to make a good start, which I have not always been able to do in the past, but we have improved the control electronics to eliminate this weak point. I will be able to match the race pace of Jorge Martin or Marco Bezzecchi."