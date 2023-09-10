Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia/12th): Not a good compromise

The Aprilia RNF customer team was never able to intervene in the fight for the best positions in the sprint at Misano. Miguel Oliveira nevertheless trusts in further potential for improvement for the race.

If Miguel Oliveira's (28) hopes for Sunday's race come true, the CrytoDATA-RNF Aprilia rider will play a serious role in the fight for podium places. "I think we could make a similar improvement again on the full distance race as we did from Friday to Saturday."

Such optimism is honourable: But if he was to make a similar leap from 22nd on the cumulative Friday practice list to tenth in qualifying and twelfth in the sprint to the race, he would have achieved a feat both mathematically and athletically.

In the end, the 17-time GP winner is not quite so optimistic. "On the one hand, I know that I could be significantly faster. In the sprint I still had a lot of problems, especially with the turn-in. Whether that was due to the electronics, the conditions or the tyres, I don't know. But we certainly haven't found the best compromise yet."

In the sprint, Oliveira realised that "I actually fell victim to a yoyo effect. I kept closing in on my opponents, but then conversely lost the distance I had made up again when accelerating. The rear tyre just gave up on me too early to play a more serious role."

Oliveira will be looking to show off the hidden potential of his Aprilia RS-GP 22 in his 205th Grand Prix on Sunday. "We just need to put some details together and the world looks very different."

MotoGP Sprint results, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.