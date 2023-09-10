Jack Miller (KTM/15th): Start device stuck too long!

Jack Miller only finished 15th in Saturday's MotoGP sprint at Misano. The Aussie, who had to start from 18th on the grid, lost 17 seconds to winner Jorge Martin and also remained well behind brand colleagues Dani Pedrosa and Brad Binder. "It wasn't necessarily an ideal day," Jack summed up. "I didn't get the start I wanted. There was chaos in the first corner and I couldn't deactivate the front device. I then drove the first sector with the front down, which cost me a few positions."

"Qualifying didn't go ideally. But I know what I need. The bike is working quite well. There are two sectors where we need to improve - where you have to brake. I'm among the fastest in the last sector and in the top five in the second sector. But I'm almost last in the first and third sectors. We need to understand how to draw confidence from me and from the bike and improve."

On the situation with the hanging start device on the KTM at the start, Jack said, "Pirro was on the inside, he came in very low. So I couldn't brake that hard. Then I tried again in turn 2. It wasn't until turn 4 that I was finally able to disable it with a strong braking manoeuvre."

On how the race went, Miller reported, "Once I had overtaken the likes of Bradl, I was able to ride my speed - the pace was good. I then caught up to Augusto Fernández, Morbidelli and Pol Espargaró as well. I felt quite good, we had changed some things before the race. I felt a bit better then, but still lost a lot in the first section. I think by lap 6 I was already 13 seconds back and then I finished 17.4 seconds behind the winner. I have to try to get a better start and ride clean on the first lap. Then I can put a much better pace forward."

Miller admits, "The problem was turn 11, the bike was shaking like crazy there, especially with the slipstream in the race. I had problems all day keeping the bike on the track and keeping the speed. I tried a lot to move on the bike and change my position as well - but I haven't found a solution yet. We are working on this tirelessly."

What has changed for Miller since the start of the season? "That's a good question: we've been working a lot in the last few weeks. We are definitely not slow either, but the level is extreme. We need to step it up. These guys are incredible athletes. We have to get better, it's as simple as that!"

Commenting on the performance of KTM's eldel tester Dani Pedrosa, teammate Miller said, "Testing here certainly helps.... Dani's style also suits the bike. He's very light, so he can accelerate and brake quickly here. The guys have won here, I think his last MotoGP win was here. Danie knows how to win here. That's the reason why he is a legend!"

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:58.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 23 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 267 points. 2nd Martin 222, 3rd Bezzecchi 198, 4th Binder 171, 5th Aleix Espargaró 156, 6th Zarco 141, 7th Marini 128, 8th Viñales 117, 9th Miller 104, 10th Alex Márquez 103, 11th Quartararo 82, 12th Morbidelli 67, 13th Augusto Fernández 58, 14th Oliveira 55, 15th Oliveira 55, 16th Di Giovanni 47. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Pedrosa 19. 21. Raúl Fernández 14. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 391 points. 2nd KTM 221. 3rd Aprilia 207. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 363 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 326. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 302. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 275. 5. Aprilia Racing 273. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 146. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.