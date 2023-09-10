San Marino GP: The TV programme for Sunday

Before the intensive overseas tour, MotoGP fans get the full racing action delivered to their homes at the usual starting times today: Misano with Martin, Pedrosa, Bradl and Co. on FreeTV and stream.

After his first pole position of the season (the tenth of his MotoGP career) and his third sprint win, will Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin have the perfect weekend? How do ailing local heroes Bezzecchi and Bagnaia fare over the full 27-lap distance? Will wildcard sensation Pedrosa shine again in his 298th GP start?

The answer to these questions is provided by today's race day of the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" in Misano.

As usual, ServusTV is showing all three GP races live in Germany, Austria and Switzerland - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

A TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster is only available in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the MotoGP main race at least from 2.30 pm.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in live stream with original English commentary.

Immediately after each broadcast, all qualifying sessions and races will also be available to watch on video (also only in Austria for legal reasons).

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address in Germany - after the qualifying sessions this will also apply to the races in all classes.

By the way: The final of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2023 can also be seen on ServusTV On from 8.35 am.

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because the halfway point of the season has already passed, the World Championship promoter is now granting a 50 per cent discount on the video pass package.

In return, all sessions with English commentary are available live and on demand on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

TV programme Misano-GP 2023: