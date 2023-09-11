Monday test in Misano: Schedule and list of participants

The "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" is followed by the next important event in Misano this Monday. Who will be in action at the one-day MotoGP test and who will miss out.

The second and last Monday test of the season with the MotoGP regulars will take place at the "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli" directly after the race weekend.

Enea Bastianini (Lenovo Ducati) and Alex Rins (LCR Honda) are missing because they are still recovering from their injuries. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) and Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) also decided against taking part in the test day after their hard-fought podium finishes on Sunday. They are taking it easy to heal from the after-effects of their Catalunya GP accidents ahead of the Asian tour.

In return, Ducati, KTM and Honda are fielding their test riders Michele Pirro, Dani Pedrosa and Stefan Bradl, each of whom had a wild card at the San Marino GP.

According to Pirro, it is no problem for the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale if world championship leader Bagnaia takes a break and thus no Ducati factory rider takes to the track at all on Monday. "We are still in the early stages of developing a few things that Pecco has already tried and found can work. We won't see the definitive bike until Valencia or Sepang," added the Ducati test rider, referring to the Tuesday test after the 2023 season finale and the Sepang test in early February 2024.

The Yamaha factory team will not be using test rider Cal Crutchlow at Monday's test in Misano, as he has already had a good look at the new material. Fabio Quartararo is eager to see whether the previous Formula 1 engine designer Ing. Luca Marmorini, who has been searching for horsepower for Yamaha with his seven technicians since January 2022, has finally found the desired power for the in-line four-cylinder engine of the M1.

"We are making good progress. At the Monday test we are trying a new upgrade level. It won't be the final spec for 2024, but it will be the first upgrade since March this year," explained Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing. "Of course we understand that our competitors will also make progress. So we have to develop more than the competition. We will have four or five engineers from Marmorini in the pits on Monday. We will see the first benefit from the collaboration with 'Marmotors'."

Aprilia will also only use the four regular riders from the factory and customer teams on Monday, with Lorenzo Savadori testing privately in Valencia in a few days.

Michelin will use the opportunity for tyre testing: each rider will get two new rear tyre compounds (soft and medium) and a new 2024 front tyre compound.

Schedule Monday test, Misano (11 September):

09.00 to 12.45: MotoGP test.

12.50 to 13.00: Practice start session

14.00 to 18.00: MotoGP test

18.05 to 18.15: Practice-Start-Session

Participants Monday test, Misano (11 September):

Johann Zarco, Prima Pramac Ducati

Stefan Bradl, HRC Test Team

Luca Marini, Mooney VR46 Ducati

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Monster Yamaha

Franco Morbidelli, Monster Yamaha

Raúl Fernández, CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM

Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda

Augusto Fernández, GASGAS Factory Tech3

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory

Pol Espargaró, GASGAS Factory Tech3

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Ducati

Michele Pirro, Ducati Test Team

Alex Márquez, Gresini Ducati

Miguel Oliveira, CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia

Jorge Martin, Prima Pramac Ducati

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda