Monday test in Misano: Schedule and list of participants
The second and last Monday test of the season with the MotoGP regulars will take place at the "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli" directly after the race weekend.
Enea Bastianini (Lenovo Ducati) and Alex Rins (LCR Honda) are missing because they are still recovering from their injuries. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) and Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) also decided against taking part in the test day after their hard-fought podium finishes on Sunday. They are taking it easy to heal from the after-effects of their Catalunya GP accidents ahead of the Asian tour.
In return, Ducati, KTM and Honda are fielding their test riders Michele Pirro, Dani Pedrosa and Stefan Bradl, each of whom had a wild card at the San Marino GP.
According to Pirro, it is no problem for the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale if world championship leader Bagnaia takes a break and thus no Ducati factory rider takes to the track at all on Monday. "We are still in the early stages of developing a few things that Pecco has already tried and found can work. We won't see the definitive bike until Valencia or Sepang," added the Ducati test rider, referring to the Tuesday test after the 2023 season finale and the Sepang test in early February 2024.
The Yamaha factory team will not be using test rider Cal Crutchlow at Monday's test in Misano, as he has already had a good look at the new material. Fabio Quartararo is eager to see whether the previous Formula 1 engine designer Ing. Luca Marmorini, who has been searching for horsepower for Yamaha with his seven technicians since January 2022, has finally found the desired power for the in-line four-cylinder engine of the M1.
"We are making good progress. At the Monday test we are trying a new upgrade level. It won't be the final spec for 2024, but it will be the first upgrade since March this year," explained Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing. "Of course we understand that our competitors will also make progress. So we have to develop more than the competition. We will have four or five engineers from Marmorini in the pits on Monday. We will see the first benefit from the collaboration with 'Marmotors'."
Aprilia will also only use the four regular riders from the factory and customer teams on Monday, with Lorenzo Savadori testing privately in Valencia in a few days.
Michelin will use the opportunity for tyre testing: each rider will get two new rear tyre compounds (soft and medium) and a new 2024 front tyre compound.
Schedule Monday test, Misano (11 September):
09.00 to 12.45: MotoGP test.
12.50 to 13.00: Practice start session
14.00 to 18.00: MotoGP test
18.05 to 18.15: Practice-Start-Session
Participants Monday test, Misano (11 September):
Johann Zarco, Prima Pramac Ducati
Stefan Bradl, HRC Test Team
Luca Marini, Mooney VR46 Ducati
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Monster Yamaha
Franco Morbidelli, Monster Yamaha
Raúl Fernández, CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda
Augusto Fernández, GASGAS Factory Tech3
Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory
Pol Espargaró, GASGAS Factory Tech3
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Ducati
Michele Pirro, Ducati Test Team
Alex Márquez, Gresini Ducati
Miguel Oliveira, CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia
Jorge Martin, Prima Pramac Ducati
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda