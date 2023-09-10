Pecco Bagnaia: Warm-up best time in Ducati yellow

For the home race of Ducati and MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia, there was a change of colour at the Italian manufacturer from Borgo Panigale on Sunday morning in Misano.

At the World Superbike Championship meeting in June, Álvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi had already shown the way, and at the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" this Sunday the Ducati-Lenovo MotoGP factory team will appear in the special yellow design - as a reference to the racing history of the traditional Italian brand.

In fact, the eye-catching colour was first used on Ducati racing machines in the 1970s (750 Sport and 750 SS Desmo of the Spaggiari team). However, the "Centro Stile Ducati", in collaboration with designer Aldo Drudi, took inspiration for the retro look from the 1990s and especially the Ducati 748, with which Paolo Casoli won the Supersport World Series in 1997. At that time, the yellow was also used on Superbike machines such as the Ducati 916, 996, 749 or 999.

According to Andrea Ferraresi, Director of Centro Stile Ducati, the special look at the MotoGP home race also underlines the intention of the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale to re-establish Ducati yellow as the official second colour of the brand.

In the ten-minute warm-up, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia set the fastest time on his yellow Desmosedici GP23 ahead of his VR46 training partner Marco Bezzecchi and sprint winner Jorge Martin. The main race starts at 2pm - with SPEEDWEEK.com's live ticker, MotoGP fans will be there lap by lap.

MotoGP results warm-up, Misano (10 September):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:31.785 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.131 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.146

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.293

5th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.299

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.316

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.393

8th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.405

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.438

10th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.441

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.451

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.455

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.498

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.621

15th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.643

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

17th Marini, Ducati, + 0.863

18th Miller, KTM, + 0.991

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.000

20th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,259

21st Bradl, Honda, + 1,369

22nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,369

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,799

MotoGP grid after Q2, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.390 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.397 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.436

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.526

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.633

6th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.692

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.713

8th Marini, Ducati, + 0.820

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.833

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.887

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.888

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.951



The rest of the grid:

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, 1'31.467 mins.

14th Pirro, Ducati, 1'31.533

15th Bradl, Honda, 1'31.560

16th Zarco, Ducati, 1'31.667

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, 1'31.678

18th Miller, KTM, 1'31.713

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 1'31.845

20th Nakagami, Honda, 1'31.851

21st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1'31.914

22nd Mir, Honda, 1'31.944

23rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'32.140



Not qualified: Takumi Takahashi, Honda