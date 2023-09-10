Pecco Bagnaia: Warm-up best time in Ducati yellow
At the World Superbike Championship meeting in June, Álvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi had already shown the way, and at the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" this Sunday the Ducati-Lenovo MotoGP factory team will appear in the special yellow design - as a reference to the racing history of the traditional Italian brand.
In fact, the eye-catching colour was first used on Ducati racing machines in the 1970s (750 Sport and 750 SS Desmo of the Spaggiari team). However, the "Centro Stile Ducati", in collaboration with designer Aldo Drudi, took inspiration for the retro look from the 1990s and especially the Ducati 748, with which Paolo Casoli won the Supersport World Series in 1997. At that time, the yellow was also used on Superbike machines such as the Ducati 916, 996, 749 or 999.
According to Andrea Ferraresi, Director of Centro Stile Ducati, the special look at the MotoGP home race also underlines the intention of the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale to re-establish Ducati yellow as the official second colour of the brand.
In the ten-minute warm-up, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia set the fastest time on his yellow Desmosedici GP23 ahead of his VR46 training partner Marco Bezzecchi and sprint winner Jorge Martin. The main race starts at 2pm - with SPEEDWEEK.com's live ticker, MotoGP fans will be there lap by lap.
MotoGP results warm-up, Misano (10 September):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:31.785 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.131 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.146
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.293
5th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.299
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.316
7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.393
8th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.405
9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.438
10th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.441
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.451
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.455
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.498
14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.621
15th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.643
16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
17th Marini, Ducati, + 0.863
18th Miller, KTM, + 0.991
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.000
20th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,259
21st Bradl, Honda, + 1,369
22nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,369
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,799
MotoGP grid after Q2, Misano (9 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.390 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.397 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.436
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.526
5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.633
6th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.692
7th Binder, KTM, + 0.713
8th Marini, Ducati, + 0.820
9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.833
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.887
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.888
12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.951
The rest of the grid:
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, 1'31.467 mins.
14th Pirro, Ducati, 1'31.533
15th Bradl, Honda, 1'31.560
16th Zarco, Ducati, 1'31.667
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, 1'31.678
18th Miller, KTM, 1'31.713
19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 1'31.845
20th Nakagami, Honda, 1'31.851
21st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1'31.914
22nd Mir, Honda, 1'31.944
23rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'32.140
Not qualified: Takumi Takahashi, Honda