Misano Live Ticker: MotoGP race with Bradl & Co.
In the sprint on Saturday afternoon, pole-setter Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia confirmed their top-3 positions from qualifying. While the Spaniard from the Prima Pramac Racing Team is also considered the favourite on Sunday, the fitness level of the battered local heroes will be put to the test over the full 27-lap distance.
Special attention will also be paid to the wildcard riders: KTM-Edeltester Dani Pedrosa was a sensational fourth in the sprint, German HRC test rider Stefan Bradl was thrown back to 22nd place by a penalty.