Dani Pedrosa (KTM/4th): More points than Marc Márquez!
Dani Pedrosa said after fourth place on Saturday that overtaking was a weakness of his at the moment, but the 37-year-old Red Bull KTM test rider delivered another brilliant performance over the 27-lap distance on Sunday. He started behind Brad Binder in 5th place, moved up to 4th after Binder's crash - and then caught up to the rear wheel of World Champion Pecco Bagnaia.
In the end, Dani failed to secure his first MotoGP place since Valencia 2017. But the respect of his colleagues and numerous fans was assured for the Spaniard, who has lived in Geneva, Switzerland, for many years. "Yes, for a moment I hoped it could work out with the podium," Dani grinned with satisfaction. "I pushed hard to get into the top three. There was a situation when the three riders in front were close together. I got closer, that was at mid-race I would say, or just before half the distance. I thought I'd wait it out, you don't know what's going to happen, maybe they'll fight and one will leave the track."
Dani continued, "Besides, there were still many laps to go. And nobody knew if the tyres would last. That's why I tried to stay as close as possible. Then I had a bad slide, the gap widened again. At the end of the race he had a bit of trouble, his pace slowed down, I was able to close in again. In the last four laps I put a lot of pressure on Pecco. But when Pecco felt the pressure, he increased his speed again and closed all the doors for me. It was a great fight and I was also completely on the limit at the end, I have to admit. And I'm very grateful because KTM and the whole crew did an amazing job."
MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091
9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898
14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537
18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back
- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back
- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back
Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772
5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264
10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318
11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243
14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154
15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421
16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133
18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962
22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672
23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100
*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)
World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races
1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 416 points. 2. KTM 234. 3. Aprilia 218. 4. Yamaha 105. 5. Honda 105.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.