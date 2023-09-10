Dani Pedrosa (KTM/4th): More points than Marc Márquez!

Dani Pedrosa said after fourth place on Saturday that overtaking was a weakness of his at the moment, but the 37-year-old Red Bull KTM test rider delivered another brilliant performance over the 27-lap distance on Sunday. He started behind Brad Binder in 5th place, moved up to 4th after Binder's crash - and then caught up to the rear wheel of World Champion Pecco Bagnaia.

In the end, Dani failed to secure his first MotoGP place since Valencia 2017. But the respect of his colleagues and numerous fans was assured for the Spaniard, who has lived in Geneva, Switzerland, for many years. "Yes, for a moment I hoped it could work out with the podium," Dani grinned with satisfaction. "I pushed hard to get into the top three. There was a situation when the three riders in front were close together. I got closer, that was at mid-race I would say, or just before half the distance. I thought I'd wait it out, you don't know what's going to happen, maybe they'll fight and one will leave the track."

Dani continued, "Besides, there were still many laps to go. And nobody knew if the tyres would last. That's why I tried to stay as close as possible. Then I had a bad slide, the gap widened again. At the end of the race he had a bit of trouble, his pace slowed down, I was able to close in again. In the last four laps I put a lot of pressure on Pecco. But when Pecco felt the pressure, he increased his speed again and closed all the doors for me. It was a great fight and I was also completely on the limit at the end, I have to admit. And I'm very grateful because KTM and the whole crew did an amazing job."

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back



Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)



World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2. KTM 234. 3. Aprilia 218. 4. Yamaha 105. 5. Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.