Stefan Bradl (Honda/18th): "We are surviving".

Stefan Bradl did not make the big breakthrough with the new chassis and the new aerodynamics in Misano. His results were sobering.

Stefan Bradl brought his Honda RC213V to the finish line as second best Honda rider on Sunday after 27. hot laps but he lost 35.3 seconds to winner Jorge Martin (Ducati) and could not take much positive from the Misano weekend. "We have improved a bit with the new chassis and aerodynamics at the boot, but the others have improved much more than us," was aware of the Honda test rider, who has also signed a contract for 2025 and will ride for Alex Rins at least in India (24/9) and Japan (1/10) at LCR-Honda (as in Assen).

"We are still not in a position to attack in a race like this, but that's not really the point for a test rider," the 33-year-old Bavarian noted. "I had to ride a different configuration today. Because this new bike is still very young, we don't have enough parts yet to make the bike equal for sprint and long distance. That's why it was already clear in the warm-up that we have a different approach for Sunday."

"Yes, the concept with the new bike is a bit different, but for now the results are the same as before," Bradl concluded. "I was able to finish the race at least. I'm pretty exhausted now because the 'time attacks' with the Honda cost a lot of energy. And the reward for the efforts is then simply far too small. It's not feasible to go the whole race distance at the optimum pace."

"Like all Honda riders, I had the soft rear tyre in," Bradl described. "That's saying something, because the whole rest of the field was running the medium at the back. But we have too little traction, so we need the soft compound. It's clear that with the soft compound at the end of the race, the grip decreases at some point."

"Also, the bike behaved completely different today compared to the test over one and a half days in Motegi and here on Friday and Saturday. And when you're riding in a pack with other riders, the effect of the aerodynamics is completely different. That's why I say: Formula 1 on two wheels. And we still have far too little understanding of the new bike, we can neither attack nor act. We are only managing and surviving."

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back



Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)



World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2. KTM 234. 3. Aprilia 218. 4. Yamaha 105. 5. Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.