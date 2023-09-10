Pecco Bagnaia (3rd): "I was completely destroyed".

MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) rode to third place in Misano a week after his serious accident. "That was not a matter of course." He suffered, but did not want to talk about the toughest race of his career.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia put pressure on eventual winner Jorge Martin in the San Marino GP, at least at the beginning. However, he faltered at two-thirds of the 27-lap race when he had to let Marco Bezzecchi go and watch out for Dani Pedrosa at the same time.

"I tried, I tried everything today," the Ducati factory rider reported afterwards. "I knew it would have been important to be in front and I tried to overtake Jorge in one or two places. But his performance was clearly better. I was struggling and only caught up in the fast Curvone corner. I tried to be as close as possible to get a chance. But after 15 laps of just riding with my arms, I was destroyed. The air pressure in the front tyre was also too high with the new regulations, it was then impossible."

In the finish, Bagnaia's priority was to defend third place against wildcard sensation Pedrosa. "It was too important for me today to get the podium. I did it very much for me. To be competitive after Barcelona was not a given," the five-time season winner underlined. "Dani was really pushing. When I saw six laps from the end that he was up to 0.2 sec, I said to myself, 'No, damn it!' I did two or three laps of high 1:32 times, I was in big trouble. But then I just tried to push again and just think about being in front in the last laps - and I managed to do low 1'32s again."

In the end, that's how Bagnaia brought home the podium finish in front of his home crowd. Just how much he had pushed himself to the limit for this a week after the horror crash in Barcelona became clear at the latest in the Parc Fermé: the 26-year-old Italian barely got off his bike and first propped himself up on his yellow Ducati for a while before limping to his team and then leaning over the barrier again.

"I was completely destroyed. Because normally when I ride I use my legs a lot, normally I don't have problems with my arms. But this weekend it was impossible to ride with the legs. So I had to do something different and I was then at the end in some changes of direction and in the braking phases... In the Parc Fermé I first had to relax for a moment and enjoy the moment a bit," the World Champion added.

Nevertheless: "I never thought of giving up. I had more problems in my time with Mahindra or Team Italia, in my first Moto3 years. That was more difficult, I was closer to giving up then today," the 26-year-old Italian noted, unable to keep from smiling. "I knew what to expect in the race. I worked a lot with the coach and the physios to be ready - or almost ready - for the race. I have to thank [VR46 coach] Carlo Casabianca. Because to be able to ride the whole weekend with just your arms is great. He must be very happy with the results he is getting with us in training. I want to thank the whole team working with me, I think we have done something incredible this week. I'm very proud of that."

Last year's winner Bagnaia also had words of appreciation for Jorge Martin, who had a perfect weekend to reduce the defending champion's lead to 36 points. "The pace this year has been incredible. Jorge did a great job all weekend," praised Pecco. "For me it was very difficult. Maybe if I had been in better shape it would have been a different story, maybe the race would have been more competitive, but it would still have been very difficult."

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.