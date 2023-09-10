Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/5th): Fuel light came on
Maverick Viñales secured 5th place as the best Aprilia rider in Misano Adriatico. The Spaniard was thus the best Aprilia rider, although he was able to leave customer rider Miguel Oliveira (RNF-Aprilia) behind, but for his part he had no chance of interfering in the fight for the podium places on one of his favourite tracks.
Viñales was ten seconds off his winning compatriot Jorge Martin (Ducati) at the finish. "I'm happy that it was a good day in terms of the result - but not in terms of the feeling on the bike. I didn't feel good. But it's unbelievable - to finish 5th with a bad feeling!"
"I don't know why we had so much trouble with the rear tyre. It's strange - we were so good there on Friday," wondered the 28-year-old. "We got worse. I had problems at the corner entry, that's where we were so good in Austria and Barcelona. It looks like I can brake very late on tracks without grip. On tracks like here with more grip I can't, otherwise I go far. The guys understand that too."
On the upcoming test on Monday, Viñales says: "Tomorrow is a good day to improve. We don't have any pressure there. We can change the balance, that will be important. It will be an interesting day. As soon as the grip goes up, I have problems. It wasn't the reason for the performance, but it limits me a bit."
"Here at Misano everyone is fast because there is enough grip. As a reference we have to take Assen and Silverstone, where the grip is in the middle range. Misano is always critical. Ducati rides 2000 laps here, KTM also tested here. Our tester Savadori also tested here, but they were completely new things that we don't use yet. We have to improve in the braking zone tomorrow, then we will also benefit on the next tracks. That's my mission for Monday - it's about turns 8 and 14. We didn't get the maximum out this time and were fifth. If we can do that, we can fight with Marco and Pecco."
Then there was another dilemma. "The fuel alarm came after lap 10," Maverick reported. "I had to cut back, choose a different mapping, just slow down. I probably could have done more 1:31 laps otherwise. We really had a lot of problems here, so 5th and 6th are good. But we also never expected to have fuel problems here."
MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091
9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898
14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537
18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back
- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back
- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back
Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772
5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264
10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318
11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243
14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154
15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421
16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133
18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962
22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672
23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100
*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)
World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races
1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 416 points. 2. KTM 234. 3. Aprilia 218. 4. Yamaha 105. 5. Honda 105.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.