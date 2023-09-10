Miguel Oliveira (6th): "Couldn't take any risks".

Miguel Oliveira finished sixth in the GP at the "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli" and, after the chequered flag fell, explained why he was unable to overtake his brand mate Maverick Viñales.

Miguel Oliveira put in a good performance in the Misano GP, starting from 10th on the grid, and was rewarded with sixth place. The Portuguese rider from the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team was happy with the result, as he reported after the race: "Yes, I'm happy with the GP because finally I had a better feeling for the bike."

"I knew that the choice of rear tyre would help me and it also made the bike ride better. But there is still a little bit missing everywhere to perform even better," the Aprilia rider is sure. "I'm happy with my performance though, because I was able to stay close to Maverick Viñales for almost the whole race."

"At one point I was still trying to get closer to him, but I had already received a warning for not respecting the track limits, so I couldn't take any risks. But looking at how I started the weekend, sixth place is certainly a good result," the 28-year-old told us.

At the finish, Oliveira's gap to the Spaniard was 1.764 sec. He is convinced: "I came closer to him in the usual places, in the first and second sector I could catch up in each case. But then in the third sector he was a bit faster. Overall, I would say we had more or less the same pace."

The current WRC thirteenth-placed driver is now looking forward to next weekend in India and the other overseas races. "We're going to see another bit of a world championship battle in the coming races because we have a couple of race weekends coming up where we all don't have that much information. Also, the weather is going to be a challenge again and I'm looking forward to that because I think we've put together a good basic package over the last four races that is competitive. Let's see what we can achieve with that."

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back



Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)



World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2. KTM 234. 3. Aprilia 218. 4. Yamaha 105. 5. Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.