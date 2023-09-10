Miguel Oliveira (6th): "Couldn't take any risks".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Miguel Oliveira put in a good performance in the Misano GP, starting from 10th on the grid, and was rewarded with sixth place. The Portuguese rider from the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team was happy with the result, as he reported after the race: "Yes, I'm happy with the GP because finally I had a better feeling for the bike."
"I knew that the choice of rear tyre would help me and it also made the bike ride better. But there is still a little bit missing everywhere to perform even better," the Aprilia rider is sure. "I'm happy with my performance though, because I was able to stay close to Maverick Viñales for almost the whole race."
"At one point I was still trying to get closer to him, but I had already received a warning for not respecting the track limits, so I couldn't take any risks. But looking at how I started the weekend, sixth place is certainly a good result," the 28-year-old told us.
At the finish, Oliveira's gap to the Spaniard was 1.764 sec. He is convinced: "I came closer to him in the usual places, in the first and second sector I could catch up in each case. But then in the third sector he was a bit faster. Overall, I would say we had more or less the same pace."
The current WRC thirteenth-placed driver is now looking forward to next weekend in India and the other overseas races. "We're going to see another bit of a world championship battle in the coming races because we have a couple of race weekends coming up where we all don't have that much information. Also, the weather is going to be a challenge again and I'm looking forward to that because I think we've put together a good basic package over the last four races that is competitive. Let's see what we can achieve with that."
MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091
9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898
14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537
18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back
- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back
- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back
Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772
5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264
10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318
11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243
14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154
15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421
16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133
18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962
22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672
23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100
*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)
World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races
1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 416 points. 2. KTM 234. 3. Aprilia 218. 4. Yamaha 105. 5. Honda 105.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.