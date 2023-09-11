Stefan Bradl (Honda): "A little bit of hope"

"We are losing too much time in the traction area," is Stefan Bradl's assessment after the Misano GP. The new chassis is faster in the "time attack", but the braking performance leaves a lot to be desired.

Honda has not built a powerful motorbike for almost years, the Kalex chassis did not solve the problems either and the latest of many chassis versions that Stefan Bradl used at the Misano GP will not turn the RC213V into a winning motorbike either. The problems remained the same, reported Bradl, who tested the bike for a day and a half at Motegi/Japan before the Misano GP, where he will now contest the Japanese World Championship round on October 1 for LCR-Honda, as well as the one at the Buddh International Circuit in India, because Alex Rins is still not recovered. Further Bradl appearances after Motegi are to be expected.

Stefan Bradl did indeed put the Honda in 15th place on the grid on Saturday. But the weak points of the past were not eradicated with this frame either. Lack of traction and no competitiveness over a single fast lap remain as weak points. In addition, the Honda riders are not able to increase as much for the "time attack" with fresh soft tyres as the riders of the rest of the manufacturers. "We only get 80 per cent out of the soft compound, the others 100 per cent," Stefan Bradl said two years ago.

"The new bike is a bit better for a single lap, I would think," he noted now. "It turned out in quali that I found an improvement in this area. The problems with traction are still not solved as we would like. They are still very massive. But the feeling with the new bike after four and a half days still gives me a bit of hope that we are making progress."

"It is a completely different concept, the bike also rides differently. I have the feeling that I am a little less on the limit with it. On the other hand, we lose a lot more time on the brakes. We feel we are using the tyres a bit better, but we still need more understanding of this bike," said the 33-year-old Bavarian.

Marc Márquez was convinced during the winter tests that there was enough power in the 2023 engine of the Honda, but that it could not be brought to the track because of the lack of traction.

Does Stefan Bradl share this view in September 2023? "I don't want to claim that we have the most powerful engine, but for sure we don't have the weakest. And it's true that we lose quite a lot of time in the traction area and therefore can't accelerate out of the corners with enough momentum. This leads to you pushing the front wheel like crazy because you try to compensate for the weaknesses. This cycle has to be broken with new concepts," the test rider wishes.

Marc Márquez stressed on Friday that there were many new Japanese engineers in the pits at HRC. "Yes, there are a lot of Japanese people here. That's actually not a bad sign."

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back



Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)



World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2. KTM 234. 3. Aprilia 218. 4. Yamaha 105. 5. Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.