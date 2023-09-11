Jack Miller (KTM): Lack of confidence plus bad luck

Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller did not meet expectations in the Misano MotoGP race on Sunday until his crash. He talks about the construction sites on his package and the crash with Ducati tester Pirro.

Jack Miller (28) went into the gravel at the halfway stage of the Misano MotoGP race after countless attempts to overtake Franco Morbidelli and a resulting collision with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro. The Australian then had to watch as KTM's eldest rider Dani Pedrosa shone again, far exceeding all expectations with 4th place.

"It wasn't the most ideal day," growled father-to-be Miller. "We made some changes to the bike, some last little touches. I then got a better start and was riding my pace in the mid to high 1:32s. But I made a mistake at the end of the back straight. Fabio and the others also kept going wide in turn 11."

"I then got within range of Morbidelli, tried six times and almost went off the track each time. Then on the last one Pirro hit me - in the middle of my line as I was trying to turn in. He hit me full on and that was it."

Miller knows all too well, "We have a super important test on Monday. But it sucks how the race went. Unfortunately, there wasn't much we could do. It was very small gaps all weekend and the tyres hardly let up. You have to manage that. With my crash, I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. That was bad luck!"

"We know we can go fast and the bike is good. The bike is powerful, we have a strong engine and a good chassis. It's just about getting my confidence level back up. We are working furiously on it and I am trying to work on it myself as much as possible. I'm also trying to ride a little differently. It's about adapting the riding style and getting better."

Miller describes the situation this way, "It's about a little more confidence in the front, it's about a little more roll speed in the corners and also still being able to turn in like that."

Today, Monday, will also be a key day for the Aussie. "This test on Monday couldn't come at a better time in terms of getting us ready for the rest of the year."

"We're going to try some new stuff," Miller announced. "Sure, I'm sure there's some stuff in there that we won't need until 2024. I told them to bring it another day. I need Monday morning to understand the current bike better."

"At Assen we went in a different direction and didn't get out of it. The tracks didn't really help me after that. It's hard to pin it down to one thing. It's not the first time and it won't be the last time I have these problems."

On Dani Pedrosa's work, Miller explained, "Just because someone else is working doesn't necessarily give us an answer for our problems straight away. Of course we are open to everything. But it's also about helping the brand and the bike and having everything ready for the future."