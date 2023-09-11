Monday test 12 o'clock: Ducati does not have enough riders

Ducati has to do without several top riders at the Monday test in Misano. So Zracoi and Martin are doing most of the testing, KTM is trying out the new Kabon chassis and a new steel frame is also in use.

Monday's Misano test saw a limited turnout of riders, with the Ducati Lenovo team with Bagnaia and Bastianini absent through injury, and Mooney VR46's Bezzecchi taking a break due to his injuries. And Stefan Bradl only practised until midday, Dani Pedrosa handed over his carbon chassis to Miller in the morning, Brad Binder will try it out in the afternoon.

The South African had done his laps with a new trellis steel frame in the morning after test rider Dani Pedrosa had explained all the details to him.

Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, stayed in the Pramac pit because the neighbouring Lenovo pit had already been completely emptied by midday. Because test rider Michel Pirro had also cancelled his test work for Monday after Sunday's crash with Miller.

"We don't have enough riders here," Gigi Dall'Igna stated in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "At the same time we would have a lot of new components to test. Nevertheless, we will do the most important things today with Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco. Because it's at least about finding out which development direction we need to take for the next test after the Valencia GP."

At Yamaha, Ing. Luca Marmorini from the company "Marmotors" was seen in the pits, the former Formula 1 engine designer, plus many Japanese engineers, because Fabio Quartararo is testing a first "engine upgrade" for the new 2024 season today.

At Repsol-Honda, Marc Márquez and Joan Mir each tested a new Honda chassis, the version that Stefan Bradl used at the weekend.

Result Monday test Misano, 12 o'clock

1.Martin, 1:31.351 min

2.Viñales, Aprilia, + 0,007 sec

3.Zarco, Ducati, + 0,263

4th Marini, Ducati, + 0.316

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.328

6th A. Fernández, KTM, + 0.443

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.443

8th R. Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.484

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.496

10th A. Márquez, Ducati, + 0.524

11th Pol Espargaró, + 0,704

12th A. Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0,799

13th M. Márquez, Honda, + 0,836

14th Binder, KTM, + 0,861

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0,891

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.917

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.952

18th Mir, Honda, + 1.230