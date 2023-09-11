Marc Márquez: "I have two plans and I have to choose".

Marc Márquez was not exactly enraptured by the new bike today in Misano. And he will only decide at the end of September whether he goes to Gresini Ducati or stays with Honda, he said.

At the end of the first test session on Monday in Misano (until 12:45), four Honda riders ended up in the last five places. The two Repsol riders Marc Márquez and Joan Mir took the last two places for themselves. So it doesn't look like the new chassis is a resounding. Success. because the two factory riders tried out the two chassis for the first time this morning, which Stefan Bradl, used as a wildcard rider at the weekend and with which he still achieved 15th place on the grid.

"The new chassis requires quite a different riding style," Marc Márquez noted. "But in the end, the problems remain more or less the same. We still have a lot of work to do. With the new bike the riding position is different. and at the beginning I had a strange feeling with it, but from lap to lap I got more comfortable with it. But in the end, this bike behaves pretty much like the previous model if you want to do a fast lap time."

Did Marc expect more from the first 2024 prototype? "Of course you always expect more. But we are still working, these are just the first impressions. We have a lot of new engineers in the pits. Now they are getting new information with which to continue their work."

What does Marc Márquez now expect for the Valencia test at the end of November? "We already had the comments from the test riders. But I didn't want to be influenced by these statements before the first test ride. We started with a certain direction and then modified the new bike more for my needs and riding style. If that is the basis of the new bike now, we are still far away. There are a lot of things that need to be changed."

Do the new engineers also bring new ideas? After three dreary years, where does the lever need to be applied? Márquez: "Yes, we have a lot of young engineers and it looks like the new product is their product. But they have to continue their work on this new project now. They don't have much time until Valencia, only two months. Let's wait and see if they can make any progress before then."

Marc went on to say that the engine today was unchanged from the 2023 version.

When will Marc Márquez announce whether he will ride with Gresini Ducati next year or stay with Honda? "Of course there is a deadline, I will decide either at the Indian GP in a fortnight or a week later in Japan."

In an interview with TV channel DAZN at the weekend, the Spaniard said he would stay with Honda. "But I also mentioned that it's not clear and this plan can change," added the six-time MotoGP World Champion. "You don't know... I have two plans - and now I have to choose one."

Result Monday test Misano, 12 hrs

1.Martin, 1:31.351 min

2.Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.007 sec

3.Zarco, Ducati, + 0.263

4th Marini, Ducati, + 0.316

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.328

6th A. Fernández, KTM, + 0.443

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.443

8th R. Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.484

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.496

10th A. Márquez, Ducati, + 0.524

11th Pol Espargaró, + 0,704

12th A. Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0,799

13th M. Márquez, Honda, + 0,836

14th Binder, KTM, + 0,861

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0,891

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.917

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.952

18th Mir, Honda, + 1.230