Joan Mir (Honda): "We are still very far away"

Joan Mir was at pains to highlight the positives after his first outing with Honda's 2024 prototype at Monday's test in Misano. But he also makes no secret of the fact that it is not much progress.

Sunday's race was once again over early for Joan Mir, with the 2020 World Champion retiring in 19th place after what is now the 15th crash of his epidemic season. The Repsol Honda factory rider finished the morning session at Monday's test in 18th and last place.

However, more important than the pure placing is the feedback of the riders at the test rides, which are important with regard to 2024, especially for the stumbling Japanese manufacturers - and Marc Márquez stated after his first laps with the first 2024 prototype of the RC213V: "The problems remain more or less the same. We still have a lot of work to do."

Does Joan Mir see it similarly to his teammate? "Well, we have improved in some areas," he replied. "For sure we haven't made a huge step, we are far from that. But I was able to improve my feeling a bit. Especially on used tyres I could be a bit more consistent. But this is only the first test. We could see some positive things, but I can't say yet if this will be the way we will go for next year. We still have to get everything in order a bit. But yeah, if we want to get to where we want to be, we need a little more help."

The lack of rear wheel grip remains a problem, the Majorcan also confirmed. At the same time, however, he believes he can at least see some positive approaches. "The grip was slightly better from my point of view, but we still have a long way to go. This bike can be braked a little bit better, especially with used tyres. The turn-in behaviour also seems to be slightly improved. If the afternoon goes as we plan, it's a small step in every area from my point of view."

The Honda factory rider was not yet able to answer whether he would consider using the new chassis in the 2023 season. "I don't know. But if everything goes as we plan, then why not? This season is more of a test season, so why not?" he left the possibility open.

Honda did not bring a new engine to the Misano test. "Any help would be welcome," Mir admitted when asked about it. "It would be better if we could have a new engine today, but if not we will concentrate on what we have. If they haven't brought an engine here, it probably means it won't be a big change."

Results Monday test Misano, 12.45pm:

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'31.164 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.194

4th Miller, KTM, + 0.325

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.328

6th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.363

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.515

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.570

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.607

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.647

12th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.680

13th Binder, KTM, + 0.765

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.831

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.982

16th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.986

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.023

18th Mir, Honda, + 1.152