Aleix Espargaró would like to see four current RS-GPs
"It's a normal test day, on a pretty special track," Aleix Espargaró commented on Monday's test at the Misano World Circuit, which, as we know, doesn't suit him and his RS-GP very well. There were no major innovations to report from the Aprilia camp either; as with Honda, for example, there was no new engine yet.
"I tested a new chassis and some electronics updates in the morning," reported Aleix Espargaró, "It's just a first test so the engineers have more data to work with for the Valencia test."
The new chassis - unlike KTM's - was not the carbon version, although the Noale-based manufacturer is already working on that. "It's not a carbon chassis," the Aprilia captain clarified. "It's a little bit lighter and a little bit softer in feel, a little bit more flexible. It's not better or worse, it's just different."
When asked, the two-time season winner added: "We didn't really achieve what the engineers wanted to achieve with it. It's a bit better on the bumps, in turns 1, 13, 14 and 16, but apart from that it's a bit less stable. We need to do more laps with it and also try it on another track. We have to keep working, this is only a small test," added Espargaró, who at the same time pointed out: "At the level we are at now, it's very difficult to improve the chassis."
The 34-year-old veteran also suffered a crash with the new chassis. "As I said, it's a bit softer. I lost control of the rear wheel in the entrance of turn 13 and went straight towards the wall. It was quite scary and I had to jump off the bike at the last moment. It wasn't really a crash, I went more super-wide and that's why I then jumped off the bike to avoid the wall."
There was one interesting debut to report from Aprilia after all: Miguel Oliveira from the CryptoDATA RNF customer team was allowed to steer a current 2023 specification for the first time. Espargaró: "I didn't really talk to him, but I heard that he started with his 2022 bike and did his best lap time with the 2022 bike. After that he tried the 2023. The only thing was that the 2023 bike gives more stability. That's actually one of the small differences, because the 2022 and 2023 bikes are not that different."
If it were up to Aleix Espargaró, he would use four current RS-GPs. "It's good to get Miguel's point of view as well. I think it's a smart move by Aprilia to let Miguel ride the 2023 bike to understand a bit more and collect more data. Unfortunately, he can't use the bike in the races because of the regulations in place. If I could decide, I would give both [customer team] riders the 2023 specification. But then, of course, it's not that simple."
Results Monday test Misano, morning:
1st Marini, Ducati, 1:31.164 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.187 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.194
4th Miller, KTM, + 0.325
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.328
6th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.363
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.515
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.570
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.607
11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.647
12th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.680
13th Binder, KTM, + 0.765
14th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.831
15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.982
16th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.986
17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.023
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,152
Results Monday test Misano, afternoon, as of 4pm:
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:31.337 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.136 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.195
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.281
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.298
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.349
7th Binder, KTM, + 0.394
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.397
9th Mir, Honda, + 0.466
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.497
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.645
12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.659
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.763
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.778
15th Miller, KTM, + 0.846
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.412