Aleix Espargaró would like to see four current RS-GPs

Monday in Misano is only a small test for Aprilia ace Aleix Espargaró in view of the first winter test in Valencia. There was no carbon chassis to be seen, but Miguel Oliveira sat on the 2023 RS-GP.

"It's a normal test day, on a pretty special track," Aleix Espargaró commented on Monday's test at the Misano World Circuit, which, as we know, doesn't suit him and his RS-GP very well. There were no major innovations to report from the Aprilia camp either; as with Honda, for example, there was no new engine yet.

"I tested a new chassis and some electronics updates in the morning," reported Aleix Espargaró, "It's just a first test so the engineers have more data to work with for the Valencia test."

The new chassis - unlike KTM's - was not the carbon version, although the Noale-based manufacturer is already working on that. "It's not a carbon chassis," the Aprilia captain clarified. "It's a little bit lighter and a little bit softer in feel, a little bit more flexible. It's not better or worse, it's just different."

When asked, the two-time season winner added: "We didn't really achieve what the engineers wanted to achieve with it. It's a bit better on the bumps, in turns 1, 13, 14 and 16, but apart from that it's a bit less stable. We need to do more laps with it and also try it on another track. We have to keep working, this is only a small test," added Espargaró, who at the same time pointed out: "At the level we are at now, it's very difficult to improve the chassis."

The 34-year-old veteran also suffered a crash with the new chassis. "As I said, it's a bit softer. I lost control of the rear wheel in the entrance of turn 13 and went straight towards the wall. It was quite scary and I had to jump off the bike at the last moment. It wasn't really a crash, I went more super-wide and that's why I then jumped off the bike to avoid the wall."

There was one interesting debut to report from Aprilia after all: Miguel Oliveira from the CryptoDATA RNF customer team was allowed to steer a current 2023 specification for the first time. Espargaró: "I didn't really talk to him, but I heard that he started with his 2022 bike and did his best lap time with the 2022 bike. After that he tried the 2023. The only thing was that the 2023 bike gives more stability. That's actually one of the small differences, because the 2022 and 2023 bikes are not that different."

If it were up to Aleix Espargaró, he would use four current RS-GPs. "It's good to get Miguel's point of view as well. I think it's a smart move by Aprilia to let Miguel ride the 2023 bike to understand a bit more and collect more data. Unfortunately, he can't use the bike in the races because of the regulations in place. If I could decide, I would give both [customer team] riders the 2023 specification. But then, of course, it's not that simple."

Results Monday test Misano, morning:

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:31.164 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.194

4th Miller, KTM, + 0.325

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.328

6th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.363

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.515

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.570

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.607

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.647

12th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.680

13th Binder, KTM, + 0.765

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.831

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.982

16th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.986

17th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.023

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,152

Results Monday test Misano, afternoon, as of 4pm:

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:31.337 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.136 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.195

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.281

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.298

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.349

7th Binder, KTM, + 0.394

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.397

9th Mir, Honda, + 0.466

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.497

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.645

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.659

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.763

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.778

15th Miller, KTM, + 0.846

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.412