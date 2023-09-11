Monday test Misano: Marini best time, Marc Márquez 14th.

The MotoGP riders completed a one-day test day at the Misano World Circuit after the San Marino GP. More in focus than the timesheets were the next steps of Honda and Yamaha.

The MotoGP field was severely depleted on Monday because, in addition to the injured Alex Rins and Enea Bastianini, Ducati stars Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, who have been ailing since the Catalunya GP, did not take part in the one-day test. The manufacturer from Borgo Panigale had at least wanted to bring test rider Michele Pirro, but he suffered bruises on his left ankle in his race crash on Sunday and also had to take it easy. Of the regular riders, Gresini-Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio also cancelled at short notice because he was complaining of shoulder pain after his crash in FP2 on Saturday morning.

Ducati reeled off a reduced test programme with Pramac GP23 riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco due to an acute lack of riders. At Aprilia, Aleix Espargaró spoke only of a normal, small test. At KTM, Dani Pedrosa handed over the new carbon chassis to Jack Miller and Brad Binder. At the same time, however, a new steel frame was spotted on an RC16.

With a view to 2024, the focus was of course on the stumbling Japanese factories. The reactions of the Repsol Honda factory riders to the 2024 prototype of the RC213V were eagerly awaited. Marc Márquez and Joan Mir, however, indicated after their first laps that it was not a big step forward. "We are still far away. Many things need to be changed," demanded the eight-time world champion. He also did not test a new engine yet.

German HRC test rider Stefan Bradl did not go out on the track in the afternoon as announced.

The Yamaha pit, where engineer Luca Marmorini was also closely following the action, was bustling with activity. Fabio Quartararo was one of the busiest riders with a total of 91 laps. Updates visible from the outside included a new chassis and a new aero package.

The best time was set by Luca Marini, who was able to concentrate on set-up work on last year's GP22 in Mooney VR46 colours. His declared goal was an improvement in the acceleration phase.

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, KTM, + 1.544