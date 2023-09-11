Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): "Expected more".

Monday's test in Misano did not bring the hoped-for and much-needed improvement for Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo. Despite the disappointment, the former world champion is trying to stay calm.

Fabio Quartararo had been looking forward to the Misano test with a view to 2024. He completed a total of 91 laps on Monday, testing Michelin tyre compounds, the first engine upgrade for the coming season and new aerodynamic developments on his M1.

However, the 2021 World Champion did not sound euphoric afterwards: "I expected this test to be much better. But we have to stay positive and try to analyse what happened to improve for the Valencia test."

"One of the things that was positive was the spoon on the swingarm," the Yamaha factory rider referred to an aero attachment. "I think we will get that for the next race. With the rest, I think we'll take some things away and try to bring some new things for the Valencia test."

Was the eagerly awaited new engine better than the current power unit? "I can't say now, I need to test it more. But as I said, I expected more from this test," affirmed the 24-year-old Frenchman. "The feeling is different, but I expected more power. It was a bit difficult to say something really positive about the engine," Fabio admitted.

Comparisons with feedback from Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, who had already tested the new engine in advance, were difficult, he said. "Here in Misano the track offers a lot of grip. Where he tested there was no grip at all. But the comments were similar."

Already during the tests in the run-up to the 2023 season, Quartararo was heard to have expected more on several occasions. So is his feeling today at least better than at the Misano test in 2022? "Not really," last year's runner-up waved it off. "When I tried the 2023 bike for the first time in 2022, I thought for the first time that the engine was a bit better. Today I didn't feel that."

Despite the disappointment, Quartararo remained surprisingly calm and composed. "Yamaha believed in me in Moto2," he explained when asked about it. "My attitude at the beginning of the year was a bit more arrogant than it should have been. Of course we are in a tough moment, but I have to be polite. After all, we both want the same thing. Of course it's difficult, but I prefer to stay calmer and try to find a better solution with everyone," the Frenchman added, before heading off to a meeting with Ing. Luca Marmorini and co.

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544