Francesco Guidotti: Carbon chassis promising

At Red Bull KTM, Binder and Miller tested the new carbon chassis on Monday in Misano. But Brad Binder was also allowed to try a new steel frame.

At Red Bull-KTM, Brad Binder and Jack Miller were kept very busy with development work on Monday at the MotoGP test in Misano. Jack Miller was allowed to ride the carbon chassis for the first time in the morning, which Dani Pedrosa used on Friday (3rd place), Saturday and Sunday with brilliant results (4th place twice).

Jack Miller felt comfortable with the carbon frame straight away and got off the bike at noon at 12.45 with the fourth best intermediate time. In the afternoon, World Championship fourth-placed Bradl Binder moved out with this bike and then completed the test in third place, while Miller packed up in fifth overall and now flies to the six overseas races with confidence. That's because he also found a more promising set-up with his usual race bike. "I wish we had found this solution a few races earlier," sighed the Australian.

By the way: Brad Binder also came out with a modified steel frame in the morning. This was only noticeable because the fairing on the right of this KTM RC16 was completely black.

"This is not a new chassis, there are only small differences to the current versions," appeased team manager Francesco Guidotti. "But we are working in all areas. It was a big surprise for us that we didn't get any new aerodynamic parts to try out at this test. But we took care of the chassis versions and also tested modified engines for 2024. We focused primarily on hardware on Monday."

Both Red Bull factory drivers have already had two aero packages homologated this year and a third is not allowed. Therefore, there is no urgent need for action in this respect.

Jack Miller packed up with relief in the evening after completing Michelin tyre tests in the last hour.

"Michelin gave us two new tyre specifications for the rear and one for the front. It made sense to test this compound with the current bikes, so Jack ended up going back to the two bikes from the weekend. These are tyres that might be in the 2024 allocation," Guidotti described.

Of course, we hit a wall of silence at KTM when we asked for details about the new chassis versions. Even the term carbon was not mentioned by the KTM team. The new material, which has long been part of the swingarms, is described as "new technology".

It's obvious: company boss Stefan Pierer has so far described the tubular steel frames as KTM's religion and DNA.

At least Francesco Guidotti was able to elicit the meaning and purpose of the Innviertel-based company's new chassis offensive. "We want to go faster," he laughed.

Then the Italian added: "With this 'new technology' we can act in a more modular way. We can adjust the stiffness better if necessary. This was the first big test with this new technology. We only have the first copy of it so far, but it works. We will test different versions of it in the future. In any case, this concept is really promising."

Monday's Misano test, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544