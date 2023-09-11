Brad Binder (KTM): Three frames tested

Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder improved significantly in the finish of the Misano MotoGP test day, finishing in the top three of the timesheet. Afterwards he spoke about the different chassis options and the new Micheli

For Brad Binder, the Monday test in Misano ended very positively, unlike the race Sunday. The South African was able to improve his time by half a second on the Red Bull KTM and set the third fastest time of the day - his personal best time was achieved with the latest chassis, the new carbon version. In the process, "Brad-Attack" lost half a second to local hero Luca Marini with a time of 1:31.1 min, who was able to concentrate on set-up work with last year's GP22.

"It was a good day. The track was super-dirty in the morning, so it took an hour for that to get better," Binder noted. "It was a very positive day. I did quite a lot of laps in the morning and afternoon, switching between set-ups. I can't complain."

The South African then revealed, "I rode two or three different frames today. They all had their positives and negatives, one was better in turn-in, the other had a bit more grip. If the guys can come up with a great compromise there, it would be great."

The new Michelin tyres were also tried. Binder commented, "Yes, I tried the test tyre at the end. I tried the rear tyre - it was nothing crazy. The tyre has a bit more grip on the left flank. I don't know exactly, but it's also very difficult to assess the test here. At the end, the track is incredible, with so much grip. It feels like it's on rails, that's how much grip the surface offers. Whatever you test, you should have that in the back of your mind."

Was wildcard rider Dani Pedrosa's strong performance at Misano a curse or a blessing? "It was good, it was great to have him. We had some problems, but he was always there. We were able to use his data. It's a shame I couldn't finish the race on Sunday, it could have been very good," the Red Bull KTM factory rider added.

On the timing of a possible use of the new carbon chassis, Binder said: "I don't know how it works now and when it might come. Anyway - it's a bit complicated. I've ridden it, given my comments on it and I assume we'll use it as soon as it's there."

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544