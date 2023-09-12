Luca Marini: Best time with last year's Ducati

At the Misano test, Luca Marini on the Ducati GP22 from Mooney VR46 Racing set the fastest lap time both times in the morning and in the afternoon. With 1:30.602 min he would have been on the front row of the grid.

As Ducati did not bring any newly developed parts for last year's MotoGP race bike, model designation GP22, to the Misano test, the GP22 riders could fully concentrate on testing different settings. In this situation, Luca Marini set the fastest lap time in both practice sessions.

With the lap time of the afternoon (1:30.602 min) he improved by six tenths of a second compared to his fastest time from qualifying. On the race weekend, only pole-setter Jorge Martin went faster, Marini would have been second on the grid.

But even Marini does not make such comparisons: "A Monday test is a completely different situation than a race weekend. You can try changes, you can ride as much as you want without pressure, you can push, and still there seems to be no limit, you almost can't crash in these conditions."

The Ducati racing department obviously doesn't just leave riders of last year's models out in the cold, as Marini says that the race engineers analysed his past races and recommended a modified set-up based on the data for the test. "I tried that and it worked. Now we have to find out if it makes me faster on tracks that don't offer as good grip as here in Misano."

During the Misano race weekend, Marini was the only Ducati rider to complain of traction problems. "The problem has become smaller," Marini said after the test. "But in sector 2 I still lose two tenths to Jorge Martin. Unbelievable how he can accelerate at the exit of Turn 6! We found a slightly better compromise on Monday, but not enough to keep up with him at this point."

"We tried a lot of different settings, the lap times and the feeling for the bike were always good," Marini sums up. "We tried different changes to the chassis geometry, the suspension settings and the electronics. We gained some knowledge about the effect of the changes and now we have a lot of data to analyse. We'll see at the next GP in India if we've found something that gives us an advantage."

Michelin brought new tyres to the test. That's when Marini holds back on making statements: "The new front tyre felt like a compromise between the medium and the hard tyre we are currently running in the races. It worked well for this track with the good grip. We need to test this tyre on other tracks, but Michelin seems to be moving in the right direction. The new medium rear tyre has a different warm-up behaviour, it takes more effort to get the tyre up to temperature. But it could be that the tyre keeps its temperature more constant during the race. But I only did a few laps with it, so I can't say anything about that."

Marini was less enthusiastic about the soft rear tyre: "I tried two different soft rear tyres, one worked well, the other was crap. But I've seen that several times before, that the soft rear tyre was convincing at test rides, but at the Grand Prix...it was unusable!"

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544