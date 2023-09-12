Miguel Oliveira: "2023 Aprilia has more potential!"

Aprilia also brought updates for last year's RS-GP from the RNF team to the Misano test - and let its rider Miguel Oliveira do some laps with the current version.

Aprilia has been fielding four RS-GPs in the MotoGP class since this season: Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales ride the 2023 bikes in the factory team, while Miguel Oliveira and Raoul Fernández ride last year's race bikes in the satellite team CryptoDATA RNF. At the Misano test, Oliveira was now allowed to ride the current factory bike for the first time.

"This year's model is not sensationally better than my last year's bike in any point, but it is optimised in many points and has an increased potential in the sum of the smaller improvements, there is more room for optimisation, which allows for improved performance. I expected it to be like this: a small but still noticeable difference," explained Oliveira after the laps on the current factory Aprilia.

"Most important finding: I was able to go faster on the 2023 Aprilia with heavily used tyres than on my 2022 bike with good tyres. So there is a lot of potential in the new bike. That's all I've tested with the 2023 model because I'll finish the season on the 2022 bike."

"The race engineers at Aprilia are doing their best to make sure we can make progress with the 2022 bike as well. They have brought a new swingarm, modified bell cranks and a new steering damper to improve our race bike," Oliveira described his test rides, clarifying, "We have to cope with the 2022 model, which imposes some limitations on us compared to this year's model, but I'm not letting it drive me crazy."

Within the Aprilia teams, the hierarchy is clear: the two factory riders with this year's bikes (Aleix Espargaró

and Maverick Viñales) are in intermediate World Championship positions 5 and 8, Oliveira and Raúl Fernández of the RNF satellite team are 13th and 21st.

It is not possible to provide 2023 race bikes to the customer team riders. They have to finish the season with their homologated engine specification.

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544