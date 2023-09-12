Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha): "I did not like it!"

Yamaha brought new aerodynamic parts and a new chassis to Misano for Monday's test. Morbidelli was not convinced by either. He wants to stay with the previous material.

After Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo had already made diplomatically restrained comments after the test of aerodynamic components and a long-awaited engine upgrade, his team-mate Franco Morbidelli spoke plainly: "I did not like it," was his verdict on both the new chassis and the modified aerodynamic package. "Neither the new aerodynamics nor the new chassis I liked. I'll continue with the aerodynamics and the chassis we have." He could not say anything about the engine, which only Quartararo could test.

"The new chassis is a little different on braking, a little different here and there. But nothing improves the aggressive nature of our bike, not even a new chassis or changed aerodynamics," said a visibly disappointed Morbidelli.

He didn't notice much difference in the new Michelin tyre compounds: "They felt very similar to the race tyres we already use. The front tyre was a bit harder and gave better feedback."

It has been clear since August that there is no place for Morbidelli in the Yamaha factory team next year; his future is uncertain. "2022 was a difficult year, 2021 was also troublesome, and 2023 is just as gruelling. For two years I've been at the bottom of the rankings, I don't want to be there," he comments. "I have learnt a lot in these years and it has helped me as a human being, I can handle difficult situations better today. I want to get through the rest of the 2023 season with the best possible attitude. At the moment I'm in a low, there's no denying that, but I'll use the break until the India GP to recharge my batteries and then approach the rest of the season with the best possible attitude."

Monday's Misano test, combined times (September 11):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544