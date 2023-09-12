Raúl Fernández (Aprilia): "This is just the beginning".

With his eighth place at the San Marino GP, Raúl Fernández has obviously gained a lot of self-confidence. He announces great deeds for the future and believes that he will soon be able to compete among the best.

Raúl Fernández presented himself in a tidy, if not slightly euphoric mood after the Misano weekend. "Raúl is coming. My story with Aprilia is just beginning. Finally I had some luck".

Indeed, the 22-year-old Madrilenian exceeded the expectations of the augurs at the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" on Sunday. "The race was really demanding physically. Especially in the first half when I was chasing the Ducati guys." The 2021 Moto2 runner-up then managed to leave them, specifically Messrs Marini, Zarco and Alex Marquez, behind as the race progressed.

"For a moment I thought I could even join the fight for the best Aprilia," said Raúl, summing up his potential battle against factory rider Maverick Viñales (5th) and his RNF teammate Miguel Oliveira (7th). But a look at the temperature of his front tyre then quickly cooled his chin.

"I then rode more calmly and told myself we still have potential. This is just the beginning. I'm not at 100 per cent at the moment." The bike worked well, said Raúl Fernández "The important thing is just to finish my races."

The ten-time GP winner from the small classes has little understanding for the whining of his teammates on the factory Aprilias that the bikes from Noale are not suitable for tracks like Misano. "My Aprilia worked both in Barcelona and here in Misano. Maybe we found something that helped us specifically."

Monday's test confirmed the young Spaniard's good feeling. "We didn't try many things, we focused on our bike. Because we will ride this bike until the end of the season. And I am happy because we saw some good things. We are on the right track, I feel really comfortable on the bike. It was very important because it shows that the work we did well in past race weekends."

The progress was not just made at Misano, he said. "Also already in Barcelona, then we just had bad luck. Here in Misano we put everything together and saw that we have the level to be there," Raúl Fernández affirmed. "The important thing is that now I am more or less at the level of the other Aprilia and I can help Aprilia to improve the level. And I will try to fight to be the first Aprilia or close to them in every race."

Monday test Misano, combined times (September 11):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.