Raúl Fernández (Aprilia): "This is just the beginning".
Raúl Fernández presented himself in a tidy, if not slightly euphoric mood after the Misano weekend. "Raúl is coming. My story with Aprilia is just beginning. Finally I had some luck".
Indeed, the 22-year-old Madrilenian exceeded the expectations of the augurs at the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" on Sunday. "The race was really demanding physically. Especially in the first half when I was chasing the Ducati guys." The 2021 Moto2 runner-up then managed to leave them, specifically Messrs Marini, Zarco and Alex Marquez, behind as the race progressed.
"For a moment I thought I could even join the fight for the best Aprilia," said Raúl, summing up his potential battle against factory rider Maverick Viñales (5th) and his RNF teammate Miguel Oliveira (7th). But a look at the temperature of his front tyre then quickly cooled his chin.
"I then rode more calmly and told myself we still have potential. This is just the beginning. I'm not at 100 per cent at the moment." The bike worked well, said Raúl Fernández "The important thing is just to finish my races."
The ten-time GP winner from the small classes has little understanding for the whining of his teammates on the factory Aprilias that the bikes from Noale are not suitable for tracks like Misano. "My Aprilia worked both in Barcelona and here in Misano. Maybe we found something that helped us specifically."
Monday's test confirmed the young Spaniard's good feeling. "We didn't try many things, we focused on our bike. Because we will ride this bike until the end of the season. And I am happy because we saw some good things. We are on the right track, I feel really comfortable on the bike. It was very important because it shows that the work we did well in past race weekends."
The progress was not just made at Misano, he said. "Also already in Barcelona, then we just had bad luck. Here in Misano we put everything together and saw that we have the level to be there," Raúl Fernández affirmed. "The important thing is that now I am more or less at the level of the other Aprilia and I can help Aprilia to improve the level. And I will try to fight to be the first Aprilia or close to them in every race."
Monday test Misano, combined times (September 11):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566
5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630
8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760
11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084
16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242
18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544
MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091
9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898
14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537
18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back
- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back
- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back
Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772
5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264
10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318
11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243
14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154
15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421
16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133
18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962
22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672
23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100
*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)
World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.