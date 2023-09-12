Repsol Honda teaser: "See you at 2pm".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
What's next for Marc Márquez? This question has been on the minds of MotoGP fans at the latest since Marc Márquez himself gave as deadline on Monday evening: "I will decide either at the Indian GP in a fortnight or a week later in Japan."
This was preceded by a disappointing Misano test with the first 2024 prototype of the RC213V. "The problems remain more or less the same. We still have a lot of work to do," the eight-time world champion made unequivocally clear.
Against this background, a tweet from the official account of the HRC MotoGP team naturally created quite a stir on social networks: "See you at 2 p.m.," was announced there on Tuesday morning without any further indication.
Marc's teammate Joan Mir then followed up with an Instagram story: He posted a picture with Márquez and wrote: "Se queda", meaning "he's staying".
Football fans will remember this: In the summer of 2017, Gerard Piqué caused a stir with a Twitter post in which he apparently alluded to the supposed stay of his then team-mate Neymar at FC Barcelona with the words "Se queda". In fact, the Brazilian announced his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain only a few days later.
However, it is unlikely that the whole confusion is an announcement in connection with Marc Márquez. In fact, a video premiere of a new episode of the documentary series "Behind the dream" is planned for 2 p.m. on Honda's official YouTube channel.