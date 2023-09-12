Repsol Honda teaser: "See you at 2pm".

Marc Márquez's MotoGP future dominated the headlines at the Misano weekend. Now the Repsol Honda factory team itself is causing a stir on the social media channels.

What's next for Marc Márquez? This question has been on the minds of MotoGP fans at the latest since Marc Márquez himself gave as deadline on Monday evening: "I will decide either at the Indian GP in a fortnight or a week later in Japan."

This was preceded by a disappointing Misano test with the first 2024 prototype of the RC213V. "The problems remain more or less the same. We still have a lot of work to do," the eight-time world champion made unequivocally clear.

Against this background, a tweet from the official account of the HRC MotoGP team naturally created quite a stir on social networks: "See you at 2 p.m.," was announced there on Tuesday morning without any further indication.

Marc's teammate Joan Mir then followed up with an Instagram story: He posted a picture with Márquez and wrote: "Se queda", meaning "he's staying".

Football fans will remember this: In the summer of 2017, Gerard Piqué caused a stir with a Twitter post in which he apparently alluded to the supposed stay of his then team-mate Neymar at FC Barcelona with the words "Se queda". In fact, the Brazilian announced his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain only a few days later.

However, it is unlikely that the whole confusion is an announcement in connection with Marc Márquez. In fact, a video premiere of a new episode of the documentary series "Behind the dream" is planned for 2 p.m. on Honda's official YouTube channel.