Bautista: "Rider of our generation at a high level".

At Misano this weekend, KTM eldest rider Dani Pedrosa (37) shone in his second wildcard entry of the season, and at Sepang in November Ducati's Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista will make a MotoGP guest appearance.

Dani Pedrosa said after fourth place in Saturday's MotoGP sprint race at Misano that overtaking was a weakness of his at the moment. But the 37-year-old Red Bull KTM test rider delivered another brilliant performance over the 27-lap distance on Sunday, catching up to the rear wheel of world champion Pecco Bagnaia and finishing fourth again.

In the end, Dani failed to secure his first MotoGP podium finish since Valencia 2017. But he has the respect of his colleagues and many fans. Because he was only 6/10 sec off the podium and best of the KTM quintet in both races.

One year older Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista followed the events at the Misano GP, from 10-12 November he will take part in MotoGP races himself again in Sepang/Malaysia after a break of almost five years.

Ducati is offering him this chance as a reward for his triumph last year, it was the first World Superbike title for the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale since Carlos Checa in 2011. Twice Bautista tested with the MotoGP bike in Misano and amazed with strong lap times.

"I'm happy for Dani with the result, it shows that the riders from our generation are at a high level," grinned Bautista. "And this is despite the young riders really pushing. Let's see what happens in Sepang. Is that why I have more pressure now, because I have to? No! I'm just happy for him because he's a super guy and great rider."

"I'm lucky that Ducati and Aruba are giving me this chance in Sepang," the Spaniard pointed out on the sidelines of the Superbike meeting in France. "For Ducati, the best option was Valencia. But if I do a wildcard entry, I want to have fun. I don't want any expectation of results. I don't enjoy the Valencia track, everything is too small there, like a kart track. It's probably cold too and maybe it's raining. I did my last MotoGP race there in 2018 and it rained the whole weekend. If I can choose, I prefer Sepang. I like that track a lot, I'm guaranteed to have fun there. Ducati told me that it makes it a bit more expensive, but they do it anyway. Because I won the title in 2022, that's an extra bonus."

Bautista, the 2006 125cc world champion, rode for Suzuki, Honda, Aprilia and Ducati in the MotoGP class from 2010 to 2018. He stood on the podium three times (both times with Honda), but the 16-time GP winner from the small classes was never able to win in MotoGP. His personal best in the premier class is fifth place overall from the 2012 season.

Since 2019, Bautista has competed in the World Superbike Championship, where he has claimed 81 podiums and 51 victories. He was runner-up in 2019 and champion in 2022. He currently leads the world championship by 57 points over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).