Takaaki Nakagami (Honda): "Not positively surprised"
"I did so many runs, that was enough. I am so tired. After two race weekends in a row and the Monday test on top of that, everyone looks tired, including my mechanics," Takaaki Nakagami told us after exhausting days in the LCR Honda pit.
"Taka" was allowed to steer the 2024 prototype of the RC213V for the first time on Monday in Misano, just like his brand colleagues from the Repsol Honda team. "I was super-busy. I tested a different chassis and also the prototype bike," he confirmed. "It seems quite different."
His comments, however, echoed those of Marc Márquez and Joan Mir: the new bike is different, but the problems remain the same.
"Honestly, performance-wise," Nakagami searched for the right words. "If I'm honest, I expected it to be much better. The feeling and the riding position are quite different, the first impression was really strange. But after three runs I adapted and it was okay, that's not negative. But the performance is not there yet, we have no grip. I wished for more 'edge grip', but the rear grip was very similar. So the weak point seems to be still the 'edge grip'," he referred to the lack of side grip. "It is very difficult to control, we are also struggling with too much spinning."
"That was the first impression of the bike. It's not disappointing, but I wasn't positively surprised," the Japanese summed up diplomatically. "Okay, it's a new bike, but the lap times are not coming because we lack the 'edge grip'."
Then Nakagami became more explicit in the direction of his employer: "Until the next test they have to do a lot of work. Because it looks like we are facing the same problems. Hopefully the HRC engineers will work really hard to improve mainly the rear grip. Even in Misano, where the grip level is super-high, we hear that the 'edge grip' is missing. If we were in Montmeló, it would be even worse with the spinning.... The feedback is clear and it's clear from the data."
Were HRC engineers expecting improved grip? "I don't know because they didn't explain the changes to me in detail before I got on the bike. But of course they are trying to find more grip. But the truth is that we didn't find more grip. But it is only a prototype, the package for 2024 is not yet complete, some parts were not yet available. They still have ideas, it can still change. But this half step is not enough," the 31-year-old from Chiba underlined.
Honda would rather need a revolution. Taka smirked and then replied, "There is still time, I believe in them."
What would Nakagami do if he were in Marc Márquez's place? Would he leave Honda? "No, I'm not Marc," the loyal LCR Honda rider waved it off. "He has plenty of options because he has this incredible talent. I think he has already decided, but I don't know," he added with a laugh.
Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566
5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630
8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760
11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084
16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242
18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544