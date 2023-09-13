Takaaki Nakagami (Honda): "Not positively surprised"

He is not Marc Márquez, Takaaki Nakagami stressed after Monday's test in Misano. But their sobering feedback after the first laps on the prototype of the 2024 Honda coincided.

"I did so many runs, that was enough. I am so tired. After two race weekends in a row and the Monday test on top of that, everyone looks tired, including my mechanics," Takaaki Nakagami told us after exhausting days in the LCR Honda pit.

"Taka" was allowed to steer the 2024 prototype of the RC213V for the first time on Monday in Misano, just like his brand colleagues from the Repsol Honda team. "I was super-busy. I tested a different chassis and also the prototype bike," he confirmed. "It seems quite different."

His comments, however, echoed those of Marc Márquez and Joan Mir: the new bike is different, but the problems remain the same.

"Honestly, performance-wise," Nakagami searched for the right words. "If I'm honest, I expected it to be much better. The feeling and the riding position are quite different, the first impression was really strange. But after three runs I adapted and it was okay, that's not negative. But the performance is not there yet, we have no grip. I wished for more 'edge grip', but the rear grip was very similar. So the weak point seems to be still the 'edge grip'," he referred to the lack of side grip. "It is very difficult to control, we are also struggling with too much spinning."

"That was the first impression of the bike. It's not disappointing, but I wasn't positively surprised," the Japanese summed up diplomatically. "Okay, it's a new bike, but the lap times are not coming because we lack the 'edge grip'."

Then Nakagami became more explicit in the direction of his employer: "Until the next test they have to do a lot of work. Because it looks like we are facing the same problems. Hopefully the HRC engineers will work really hard to improve mainly the rear grip. Even in Misano, where the grip level is super-high, we hear that the 'edge grip' is missing. If we were in Montmeló, it would be even worse with the spinning.... The feedback is clear and it's clear from the data."

Were HRC engineers expecting improved grip? "I don't know because they didn't explain the changes to me in detail before I got on the bike. But of course they are trying to find more grip. But the truth is that we didn't find more grip. But it is only a prototype, the package for 2024 is not yet complete, some parts were not yet available. They still have ideas, it can still change. But this half step is not enough," the 31-year-old from Chiba underlined.

Honda would rather need a revolution. Taka smirked and then replied, "There is still time, I believe in them."

What would Nakagami do if he were in Marc Márquez's place? Would he leave Honda? "No, I'm not Marc," the loyal LCR Honda rider waved it off. "He has plenty of options because he has this incredible talent. I think he has already decided, but I don't know," he added with a laugh.

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544