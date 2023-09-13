New GPC Decisions: Wildcard entries and schedule

At a meeting of the Grand Prix Commission (GPC) on the sidelines of last weekend's San Marino GP in Misano, a number of decisions were taken that will come into effect with immediate effect or 2024.

Thus, at the request of the MotoGP riders, the warm-up on Sunday now starts five minutes earlier (at 9.40 a.m.) so that they have more time between the end of the ten-minute session and the riders' parade that starts at 10 a.m.. The timetable was already adjusted accordingly in Misano by means of a decision of the race control.

The GPC also clarified that e-mails or other electronic means are permitted for communication from the race management, stewards or officials to the teams and riders after meetings regarding any penalties.

In the very rare case that a rider and his bike cross the finish line separately, it was also stated that the time would then be triggered by either the rider or the bike, depending on who or what crosses the finish line first.

In 2024, the adapted regulations for wildcard entries will come into force: In MotoGP, not only two but a maximum of three wildcard riders will be accepted per event in future - previously this was only approved in exceptional cases, such as last weekend in Misano.

If more wildcards are requested than are allowed at a Grand Prix, the Grand Prix Commission decides who is allowed to compete. In future, there will be a newly developed protocol for these cases, which takes into account how many wildcard entries a manufacturer has already been allocated in the current season. If the number is the same, the Constructors' Championship will be used in the next step: priority will be given to the lower-placed factories.

For Moto3 and Moto2, a new deadline for applying for wildcard entries for Grand Prix outside Europe has been set, namely 90 days before the event (45 days will still suffice in Europe).