Augusto Fernández (GASGAS): "No reason to worry".

In his twelfth MotoGP race over the full distance, a remarkable series snapped on Sunday: for the first time, Augusto Fernández remained without points in 16th place. "That's right, damn it. I don't know if it's better like this than with a crash... But yes, we almost caught Morbidelli, I knew it was for a point. I was behind Brad [Binder] but a bit on the limit. We'll try again next time."

Incidentally, it is Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli, of all riders, who has now become the only regular MotoGP rider to have scored in all the GP races so far this season.

In general, the San Marino GP was a tough race for Augusto Fernández. "My start was good, but then the first lap was a disaster. Every decision I made was wrong and I lost a lot of positions. After that I was stuck behind the Honda riders, I was probably last and I was struggling a lot. I couldn't overtake even with the full tank, so I couldn't get out of that situation."

"After a couple of laps I found a way to have a bit of a clear run. When Brad crashed and then overtook me, I tried everything to stay behind him, even though his pace was different," referred last year's Moto2 World Champion to fellow RC16 rider Brad Binder, who was chasing the field after a crash. "My race was pretty much over, so I tried everything to stay behind him - and I managed to do 1'32s behind him. The result is very bad, but I can take some positives from that pace. The pace was very good at that stage of the race. But I have to understand why I was so slow at the beginning."

That's where Monday's test came in handy for Augusto Fernández. "I didn't test any parts, we wanted to work on our base and improve that. I think a test is always positive to understand in a relaxed way those last details that I'm missing, also with the driving. Because on a race weekend you have to go full throttle from Friday. I felt I really needed this test and I think we made a step in what we were missing on this track compared to my teammate and the KTM riders. My pace was also pretty consistent with 1'31s and low 1'32s times."

For the MotoGP rookie, the focus remains on the braking phase. A complex issue in the premier class, with a number of aspects involved: "It's also about trusting the front tyre and the conditions. For example, it changed in the afternoon compared to the morning, so we had to make adjustments. But it's basically always about the base. Once we have our base, it will just be about small details, depending on the track conditions and the grip level. We have been playing around with different things, including the suspension elements. Also, we have compared the data with Brad and I am getting closer to his reference - and he is a rider who brakes hard. I have the feeling that we found something on Monday. But I want to check it on other tracks as well."

The next track on the calendar - the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida - is unfamiliar territory for everyone. A good opportunity for the class newcomer? "I am looking forward to it because it is a new track for everyone. I'm starting to know MotoGP a bit better now - certainly not like the others, but I'll be closer when the track is new to everyone," hopes the GASGAS-Tech3 rider.

According to Augusto Fernández, the fact that the Pierer Group only has four places and five riders for the coming MotoGP season does not bother him: "When I talk to our bosses, they tell me to stay relaxed. I have a contract, my place is safe, I trust them. There is no need to worry. I am focused on my work and I want to finish the year as strong as possible. Then we will see."

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.