Series of crashes for Pol Espargaró: "Like at school".

GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaró ended up in the gravel bed a total of six times during the extended MotoGP weekend in Misano. His crash on Monday's test was due to brake problems.

Pol Espargaró, who was seriously injured at the beginning of the season, had five crashes at the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini", and he ended the subsequent test day on Monday after the sixth crash of the long Misano weekend.

"Another crash - and a heavy one at that," admitted the 32-year-old, who fortunately escaped lightly with grazes. "We made good changes to the set-up, I felt pretty good with it. Then I went through turn 11 pretty fast, the bike was shaking badly and the calipers were completely pushed apart - and when I came into turns 12 and 13 I tried to apply the brake four times but I came up empty. So I had to jump off because the speed was quite high and I had no more room to slow the bike down," Pol described.

However, he said it was nothing out of the ordinary. "It's a thing that happens quite often," the Catalan explained. "Brembo has made improvements in the past, but sometimes there are still problems."

When asked, Espargaró went into more detail: "Especially at the beginning of my time with KTM, the bike was still not good and moved quite a lot. So we had a lot more problems than the others with this shaking and the brake calipers being open. Brembo worked on it and brought an update that works - but sometimes not good enough, as it showed on Monday. They have to keep working because sometimes there are still problems. In addition, we are getting faster and faster and have more and more technologies on the bike to go even faster. That's why everyone has to take a step."

In general, the GASGAS-Tech3 rider attributes his series of crashes to the lack of practice after the more than three-month injury break. "I'm missing laps, especially laps where I push," he indicated. "When I go chasing times on this new bike, I face a lot of new problems. It reminds me a bit of school days. I missed a few days of school because I was away for a race, and then I came back and didn't understand anything in maths because I had left out a step. Now the exact same thing is happening. Every time I want to push, there's a step I don't understand - especially when releasing the brake, when it's corner speed and you're putting pressure on the front tyre."

"It's a learning thing though," added Pol Espargaró. "Every time I crash over the front I learn a bit more. The six crashes I collected this weekend, maybe the other guys had in the first races. I miss those. It's never good to crash, but to understand things it's also important."

