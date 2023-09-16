Tyre pressure offence: Two drivers warned so far

KTM wildcard rider Dani Pedrosa became the second MotoGP rider to receive an "Official Warning" from the FIM MotoGP Stewards at Misano because his front tyre pressure did not comply with the new regulations.

In the 2023 MotoGP season, tyre pressures in the front tyres will be monitored for the first time with unit sensors from LDL. Since the Silverstone GP (6 August), a catalogue of penalties has been in place if the tyre pressure falls below the minimum limit prescribed by Michelin.

The target value for the front tyre, set at 1.88 bar (but which can vary slightly depending on the track), must be maintained for more than 30 per cent of the time in sprints (with 15 or fewer laps) and for more than 50 per cent in Grand Prix (with more than 15 laps).

Because the system is new and was introduced during an ongoing season, there is no threat of disqualification until further notice. Instead, the FIM MotoGP Stewards agreed on a staggered penalty system in the form of time penalties, which will be added up after the race:

1st offence: Warning

2nd offence: 3-second penalty

3rd offence: 6-second penalty

4th offence: 12-second penalty

After the Catalunya GP, an infringement of Article 2.4.4.9 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations was recorded for the first time when Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales' tyre pressure was below the tyre supplier's recommended parameters in the MotoGP race on 3 September.

In Misano last Sunday, wild card sensation Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull-KTM) then became conspicuous. Because it was the first offence in each case, only an official warning was given in both cases.

While Viñales faces a time penalty for the next offence, there is no need to worry in Pedrosa's case because he is no longer planning to take part in any GPs this season.

"Dani for sure had to start with a bit lower pressure because he was not on the front row of the grid. So for sure his team assumed that he would ride in the middle of a group," analysed VR46 ace Marco Bezzecchi. "You can't predict a race though. When he got free in 4th place, he got fresh air on the tyres and that's why the pressure was lower. But it is difficult to predict that. But I don't think that's why he was so fast. Dani is a fantastic rider. This rule is just difficult to understand."

Pecco Bagnaia went one step further: "In Dani's situation I would have done the same. It was his opportunity - and from my point of view a good strategy."

That the World Champion is not a supporter of the new tyre pressure rules he already made clear several times: "They have made a regulation in the name of safety, but it does not make our sport safer. I don't agree with it and I never will", he affirmed in Misano.

Because it becomes a problem when the air pressure in the front tyre behind another rider increases too much, his Ducati brand mate Jorge Martin also emphasised. "It's not nice because you can't overtake. It's not good for the show and also a bit risky. It's complicated," sighed the pole-setter and Misano GP winner. "I went out with a bit higher tyre pressure because I assumed I would lead. In that case you have to go a bit higher. But clearly, if you assume you're going to be behind a rider, you have to go really low."

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.