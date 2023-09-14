Misano test: Important insights for Aprilia 2024

Aprilia Racing brought Maverick Viñales to second place at the MotoGP test on Monday, Miguel Oliveira managed the seventh best time, Aleix Espargaró had to settle for eleventh position. Paolo Bonora, Race Manager at Aprilia, gave his assessment of this important test, which is intended to provide information with regard to 2024, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

"We tested a new engine specification with Viñales for next year. We have listened to his comments and understand the positive and negative things about this engine. With this information we are able to prepare the engines for 2024. We also tested a new chassis with Aleix Espargaró. Our goal with this version was to give the rider more confidence when turning into the corners. We managed to do that with this chassis, but we also have certain disadvantages because of it. So there is still a need for work. Nevertheless, it was very useful to be able to try this chassis already on this test day."

"Another goal was to improve the braking phase," Bonora added. "Because especially on the Viñales side we had a bit of trouble braking hard all weekend one Misano. Especially in turns 8, 10 and 14, so we changed something in the electronic set-up and in the clutch set-up, which allowed him to turn into the corners better, with more feeling to the rear tyre and with more engine braking. That was the plan for Monday for the factory team. In the satellite team, we tested the 2023 factory bike on Oliveira. We brought him a bike from our test team for that. Our intention was to get feedback from Miguel. Since we don't have enough 2023 bikes, we couldn't let Raúl Fernández ride it, although it would have been interesting to hear what Raúl had to say as well."

Paolo Bonora continued, "With Miguel Oliveira, we wanted to find out if the RS-GP 23, which he will ride next year like Raúl, suits his riding style, or if we need to change direction and make adjustments for him. We would have time now to make certain changes. Because at the Tuesday test in Valencia on 28 November, Miguel and Raúl will have the 2023 bike in the pits."

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544