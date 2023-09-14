TV ratings Misano GP: More than 100,000 in Austria
The "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" brought another exuberant summer horsepower party in fantastic conditions - also for the 79,424 fans at the track (total 141,056 visitors over three days).
The TV ratings in Austria were also impressive: Although there was also wonderful bathing weather with up to 30 degrees, the MotoGP class race from Misano was still watched by an average of 114,000 people on ServusTV at around 2 pm on Sunday. This corresponds to a market share of about 15 per cent.
The analysis of the MotoGP race was watched by 83,000. The preliminary reports were followed by 77,000 viewers in the programme of the Salzburg-based private broadcaster from the Red Bull Media House. The Moto2 and Moto3 races brought ServusTV 48,000 and 66,000 viewers respectively.
The SBK coverage then also benefited from the MotoGP that preceded it from around 3.10 p.m. onwards - an average of 65,000 fans watched the preliminary report for Race 2 in Austria on Sunday.
Back to the MotoGP in Misano: On Saturday, about 35,000 fans watched the qualifying of the MotoGP stars in the midday hours on ServusTV Austria. In the afternoon, a statistical projection showed 71,000 MotoGP fans in front of their TV sets for the sprint race - that corresponds to a market share of eleven per cent.
Interesting: After qualifying, the second episode of the Marc Marquez documentary "All in" was shown on ServusTV in Austria. Here the evaluation shows 25,000 viewers.
MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091
9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898
14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537
18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back
- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back
- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back
Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772
5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264
10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318
11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243
14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154
15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421
16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133
18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962
22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672
23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100
*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)
World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.