Johann Zarco (Ducati): "I'm waiting for better days".

While Jorge Martin made his Pramac Ducati crew cheer several times in Misano, the situation was completely different on the other side of the pit: Johann Zarco was also satisfied with 10th place in view of the difficulties.

In 2015 Johann Zarco won the Moto2 race in Misano, but in the premier class he has not yet managed to get beyond 5th place at the circuit not far from the Adriatic coast (Emilia-Romagna-GP 2021). While his Pramac Ducati team-mate Jorge Martin dominated both races last weekend from pole position, this year's San Marino GP proved particularly arduous for the French veteran, with 16th place on the grid, 14th in the sprint and a tenth place on Sunday.

Nevertheless: "I am happy with this tenth place, it is six points for the World Championship. That is important for me. I still want to move up in the World Championship. I couldn't expect any miracles from 16th place on the grid. It was pretty tough. I'm happy that I was able to finish in the top-10," the World Championship sixth-placed underlined. "Clearly, at the beginning of the race it was very difficult for me to keep up the pace. But in the last third of the race I found a good speed, which was great."

"The Misano track is quite difficult for me. Things are not working. To get a tenth place in a more difficult moment is acceptable," Zarco affirmed. "I can't really say what the problem is. It's not really logical what I need from the bike or what I feel. So I try to understand what the others feel. But even when I understand the way they work, it doesn't work for me."

"Everyone says that the track at Misano offers a lot of grip. But I don't feel that, to be honest," clarified the 33-year-old from Cannes. "That means my perception of things is very different to most riders. But I have been struggling at Misano since last year. So I wanted to feel that grip, so I worked towards that, but a little bit at the expense of the balance of the bike."

What does Jorge Martin do differently or better? "Martin has the speed since the Malaysia test," Zarco sent ahead. "He found the feeling on the Ducati right at the beginning. In 2022 he struggled a bit more, but he then went back to what works for him. Which makes it difficult for me in comparison: I don't always have that base that I know works. I more or less know what works for me, but because I haven't been able to win yet, I want to find other solutions. That is very interesting. I'm not losing my way, but clearly at the moment I'm not finding the way where everything works either, like it happened with Jorge. I know what it's like to ride like that and break the all-time lap record like that - that's the moment when it's almost the easiest. I'm not there yet though."

Giving up, however, is out of the question for the two-time Moto2 World Champion on his Ducati farewell tour before his switch to Honda: "I'm waiting for better days, with the overseas GPs, and I'll try to get more podiums there," his eyes went forward. The first stop on the intensive Asian tour is the inaugural Indian GP from 22-24 September.

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.