Marc Márquez: Two key messages from the Misano test

What's next for MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez? With his statements on Monday in Misano, he made fans and observers sit up and take notice. An attempt at interpretation.

At every opportunity, Marc Márquez is asked about his future, but the 30-year-old Spaniard has long been a master of hide-and-seek. He has managed to leave everything open by hinting at one thing while not ruling out the opposite. Anyone who thought Marc would lay his cards on the table after the Misano test and his first laps on the 2024 prototype RC213V was proved wrong.

But his disappointment with the "Honda of the future", on which the 59-time MotoGP winner struggles with the same problems as on the current bike, was clear from his comments in his press round on Monday.

Marc Márquez is not a man of bombastic statements, but over the years we have learned to interpret his words - and from my point of view, the eight-time world champion is about to leave what has been his home since his MotoGP debut in 2013.

This interpretation is based on two key statements. Once, the Repsol Honda factory rider said on Monday already during the lunch break: "I don't think I'll ride much with the new bike in the afternoon."

We know Marc: if there was even a spark of potential in the 2024 Honda, he would still be riding it around the Misano World Circuit at night. That's why this sentence resonates for me: "It's not worth it, what's the point anymore?"

The second point was more of a silence, an exclusion. For the first time, Marc no longer emphasised, "I have a contract with Honda for next year." Instead, he replaced the phrase with, "As long as I'm with Honda" and "I have three plans for the future" - though curiously, with the English-speaking media representatives he was still talking about two plans, then in his mother tongue he spoke of three.

In which of these three baskets the ball of Marc's future will land, I don't know. He only tells his closest circle, one or two people, as he himself emphasised. Be that as it may, we will know the answer by the time of the Japanese GP in two and a half weeks.

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.