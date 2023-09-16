Marco Bezzecchi: Flamigni would have followed him to Pramac

Two-time MotoGP season winner Marco Bezzecchi is staying with the VR46 team, even though he has to ride GP23 Ducati there. And crew chief Flamigni would even have accompanied him to Pramac.

Even before the Misano GP (8-10 September), World Championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi decided not to move from the Mooney VR46 racing team to the Pramac team for 2024. He would have been able to ride a GP24 there as Jorge Martin's teammate and Johann Zarco's successor, while the Frenchman moves to LCR-Honda for two years.

"Bez", however, already let it be known at the Austrian GP (18-20 August) that his friend and team boss Valentino Rossi had persuaded him to stay with VR46-Ducati, even though he has to ride GP23 bikes there, while 2024 models would have been available to him at Pramac.

Bezzecchi, a two-time MotoGP winner and current world championship bronze medallist, has agreed to another season with Rossi's VR46 team because he feels very well looked after there and has an excellent crew chief in the pits in Matteo Flamigni, who provides him with a competitive bike at all times of the day and in all weather conditions.

Gigi Dall'Igna, unlike some other MotoGP managers, would have had nothing against taking over the top rider together with his previous chief technician and parts of the technical crew in the case of important team changes, as he has done in the past.

"I take a different approach than other manufacturers," the 57-year-old Italian admitted in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I deviate from the line because our philosophy is different. If the rider and the chief technician work well together, then I advocate that they move to another team together. I have done that several times in the past."

"Yes, if Marco had moved to Pramac I would have accompanied him," Matteo Flamigni, who has already looked after Valentino Rossi in his last two MotoGP years, explained at the Monday test after the Misano GP.

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.