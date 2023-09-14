Stefan Bradl and the new Motorsport Team Germany

At the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben this Thursday, a chequered flag was waved and a starting light switched to green at the same time. The last day of the "Stefan Bradl Rookie Days" was also the beginning of a new era for the young road racers of Motorsport Team Germany.

"This is my last event in this form and under this name. We haven't even thought about what our project will be called in the future. But that's not so important, only what comes out of it," the 2011 Moto2 World Champion told SPEEDWEEK.com at the premiere and official presentation of the new joint project of Stefan Bradl and Motorsport Team Germany or the ADAC Sports Foundation.

In 2021, with his Rookie Days, which usually take place three times a year, the Zahlinger had offered talented German young racers free training opportunities on race tracks on his own initiative with the support of Honda Germany, Adi Stadler, partners from the industry as well as companions. Now, forces are being combined to counter the dilemma of the lack of German Grand Prix drivers.

"With Motorsport Team Germany, we are looking for and promoting German talent that can make it to MotoGP. Now we have to step on the gas together in the promotion of young talent," says Stefan Bradl, outlining the ambitious goal.

Two years ago, the German Motor Sports Federation and the ADAC Sports Foundation set up Motorsport Team Germany, which promotes talents from all motorsport disciplines. The cooperation with Stefan Bradl is now intended to add a new quality to the young talent work for motorbike road racing. In order to support the selected, hopeful young talents, the DMSB and the ADAC Sports Foundation are bringing in the new support system of Motorsport Team Germany. Stefan Bradl will contribute to the success of the project with his many years of experience as a racing driver and his coaching methodology from the Stefan Bradl Rookie Days.

"I don't think anything will change dramatically. We want to continue with the concept I started. Of course, it is important to have a cooperation with the ADAC now in order to offer the rookies the best possible training opportunities. So far, I have taken a lot of initiative and managed it with my personal partners. Of course, having a big partner like the foundation at my side is helpful," explained Stefan Bradl about his partial relief.

There is also the commercial aspect. Bradl: "Of course, the foundation has other possibilities and has experts in various other fields. I think it can bring in fresh ideas with a lot of competence, from the structure to the management and some things beyond that. In the end, it's important that we can establish a German rider in the World Championship scene again."

Stefan Bradl also finds the possibilities that open up with coaches and training programmes in the physical and mental areas interesting.

In addition to the Bradl juniors Richard Irmscher, Ben Wiegner, Thias Wenzel and Anina Urlaß (they took the first four places in the Honda Talent Challenge 2023 as part of the Moto Trophy, in that order), the ADAC Foundation riders, the current overall leader of MiniGP Germany, Fynn Kratochwil, the Supersport 300 World Championship rider Lennox Lehmann, Dustin Schneider from the IDM Supersport 300 and Valentino Herrlich from the European Talent Cup were also invited as Team Germany riders. Stefan Bradl was also on hand to give them advice and support. "With the exception of little Fynn, our youngest, they are already good racers, I don't need to tell them so much. But of course I like to pass on my experience to them as well."

Stefan Bradl has been through almost all the classes himself, so he was also able to give some tips to Lennox Lehmann, for example, although or precisely because the latter was only completing his second day on a Ducati Panigale 1299 V2 ("Jst for fun"). "I was invited by the foundation and was happy to take advantage of the training day. A 1000cc bike like that really pushes hard. It was my first time with Stefan and I have to say it was really fun. I got a few insights into how he goes about it," said the 17-year-old from Dresden, who wants to move up to the 600cc Supersport category next year.

Stefan Bradl explained: "That was the first time that the foundation riders were also there. You can't overestimate that. It was a training day on which everyone hopefully had a lot of fun and had the opportunity to do a lot of laps in good weather. That's why I'd like to say a big thank you to the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben and Managing Director Ralph Bohnhorst, who made the circuit available to us to use on our own."

The trip to the Börde circuit was also worthwhile for Stefan Bradl, as a new commemorative plaque with his name on the so-called "Walk of Fame" in front of the Arena Hotel was unveiled in his presence following the practice session. He was also presented with a permanent VIP card.

That the Northern Talent Cup will be contested next year with real racing motorbikes, the Honda NSF250R he has been using since 2021, is something Honda MotoGP rider Stefan Bradl, without brand thinking, considers to be the right way to go. "Yes, absolutely. It's also a great opportunity for our competitors who have been training on these bikes. We will try to be there as strong as possible at the start."