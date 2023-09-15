Jack and Ruby Miller: Daughter Pip is here!

Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller and his wife Ruby became parents for the first time on Thursday. The little one is called Pip Florence Miller, they proudly announced.

Before the MotoGP World Championship's Asian tour begins next weekend with the first Indian GP (22-24 September), Jack Miller travelled to his native Townsville, Australia, to attend the birth of his first daughter.

"On 14 September 2023, our lives changed! Welcome to the world Pip Florence Miller, we love you more than you will ever know," the 28-year-old announced on his social media channels on Friday. "Ruby and I thank everyone for the lovely messages."

Mother and daughter are doing well. "Our perfect little girl, you are everything we could have ever dreamed of," mum Ruby gushed.

Just last October, Jack and Ruby had married in Townsville the week before the Australian GP. So for the next home race at Phillip Island (20 to 22 October), the Miller fan community now counts one more very special member.